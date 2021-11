For children of the 1980s, their memories of Ghostbusters have as much to do with Bull Murray and Dan Aykroyd in jumpsuits as a curious green beverage that contained 10 percent fruit juice and no preservatives whatsoever. That, of course, was Hi-C Ecto Cooler, which was first introduced to grocery store shelves in the late 1980s to promote The Real Ghostbusters animated series, along with the subsequent Ghostbusters II movie. The packaging featured pictures of that notably green fruit the orange, along with a drawing of the animated Slimer from The Real Ghostbusters.

