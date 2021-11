This latest piece of Barside Buzz says Spider-Man: No Way Home is longest Spider-Man movie to date. The below information ultimately comes from a ticket sales company in Brazil. In the past this has been a very accurate source of movie run times and was proved right that Venom 2 was a very short movie. According to the buzz, Spider-Man: No Way Home is 2 hours and 39 minutes. That’s no short time for a movie, but then if the rumors are all true… Then No Way Home has a lot to deal with in that runtime. Courtesy ultimately of @SpiderManBRA.

MOVIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO