(St. Paul, MN) -- The International Institute of Minnesota says about 250 Afghan refugees will arrive in the state over the next three weeks. Those Afghans arrived at U-S military bases in September and they have now completed health and security clearances. Now there is a rush of refugees being resettled. The Institute has already resettled 250 Afghans, but this latest group will have to be situated much more quickly – in less than a month. The agency says it needs financial donations to pay for the extra support staff, plus new housing, furnishings, and funding for case management.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 20 HOURS AGO