Britons face US holiday hurdle as unvaccinated children face restrictions at tourist spots

Many countries have implemented some form of COVID-19 vaccine mandate for travel. Canada is, of course, no exception. As of 30 November, the grace period allowing for a negative PCR test in lieu of a vaccination record will come to an end. Travellers will not be able to board planes, trains, or cruise ships without proof of vaccination. Very limited exceptions will be made “to address specific situations such as emergency travel, and those medically unable to be vaccinated”, according to the federal government. For Canadians, this proof of vaccination not only applies to exiting the country but also for travelling freely within Canada’s borders.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO