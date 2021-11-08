CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Britons face US holiday hurdle as unvaccinated children face restrictions at tourist spots

By Josie Ensor in New York
Telegraph
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBritish families travelling to parts of the US after a 600-day travel ban yesterday faced restrictions on their children entering restaurants and museums under strict vaccine passport rules. The US opened its borders to travellers from the UK and dozens of other countries on Monday, with fanfare and celebrations...

