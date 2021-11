It’s no mystery why we fell madly in love with this Versailles inspired wedding upon first glance. The timeless gilt decor, tastefully woven throughout burgundy + pink blooms and amber candlelight, heralds a story of enchanting romance… we’re already eager for the next installment from the planner + designer behind these marvelous scenes, The Gilded Aisle. Bold orchids accented by delicate sweet pea and drippy amaranth were fitting show pieces for the fireplace mantle, ornate stairwell and shiny gold table in particular. Ashland Addison is definitely one to keep your eye on! After all the storybook moments of the day had come and gone, the visual poetry from Lisa Blume and Lynette Boyle remains an everlasting portal into these treasured Versailles inspired wedding moments. We feel humbled to share their brilliance with you below! On y va?

INTERIOR DESIGN ・ 13 DAYS AGO