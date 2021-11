HALESTORM frontwoman Lzzy Hale talked to the 105.7 The Point radio station about the progress of the recording sessions for the band's follow-up to 2018's "Vicious" album. She said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "We have it done. We literally finished the album three days before we left for tour. There were two new songs that kind of came together right at the end when we thought everything was wrapped. And we were, like, 'Now we have to do this, but we've gotta go.' It's just so beautiful."

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO