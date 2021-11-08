Learn to play the Led Zeppelin IV classic Rock And Roll on guitar

Fifty years ago today, on November 8, 1971, one of the greatest albums in rock’n’roll history was born: Led Zeppelin’s fourth album. Officially untitled—but often referred to as Led Zeppelin IV—the release of the record marked the beginning of a new era for the British band. Hunkering down at Headley Grange in the English countryside and working out of the Rolling Stones’ mobile recording set-up, guitarist Jimmy Page, drummer John Bonham, bassist John Paul Jones and vocalist Robert Plant were able to focus their sound into an explosive new take on the rock format. With everything from mandolins to haunting melodies, mystic (and oftentimes, occult-esque) imagery, thundering moments of pure energy and more, it was like a manifesto of what post-1960s rock could be.
Comments / 1