Learn to play the Led Zeppelin IV classic Rock And Roll on guitar

If you trace the influences of various rock 'n' roll bands through the '60s and '70s, most roots will lead back to Little Richard. Led Zeppelin were no exception. "My preoccupation as a very young early teenager was a music form that I might have missed. ... If I had missed it, I would never have sung," Robert Plant said in 2015. As a teen in the British Midlands, he spent countless hours discovering music being made in the U.S. "If I hadn't heard the Howlin' Wolf, Robert Johnson, Little Richard music, I wouldn't have been drawn to music. Most of the music we [in England] were surrounded by was slush, without any commitment. ... I was born again and saved and reincarnated by American music."

ROCK MUSIC ・ 13 DAYS AGO