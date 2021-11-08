CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
St. Augustine area flooded following weekend nor’easter

St. Augustine Flooding (Lucia Viti )

St. Augustine, FLA — St. Augustine received its fair share of rain on Saturday, November 6. Heavy continuous rain - falling in sheets at times - flooded local streets and historic downtown.

Gusty winds added to the mix of the impact of a true Nor’Easter. Many streets were closed to flooding including the Bridge of Lions.

The bay front had its share of troubles. Six sailboats were severed from their slips and tied to the railings for safety until the owners could rescue them.

The Fort was flooded and closed. Many local events were cancelled.

Waves up to 20 feet flooded Vilano Beach and Dolphin Drive.

