Beatie Wolfe visualises rising CO2 levels on Glasgow's Armadillo building at COP26

World leaders have descended on the Scottish city of Glasgow for the first full day of the COP26 climate summit—but CNN’s Wolf Blitzer has been mocked by Scots for showing up in Edinburgh, some 40 miles away. Posting a photo of himself in the shadow of Edinburgh Castle, Blitzer wrote: “I’m now reporting from Edinburgh in Scotland where 20,000 world leaders and delegates have gathered for the COP26 climate summit.” But, as reported by The Scotsman newspaper, people gleefully pointed out that the conference is actually underway in Glasgow, on the opposite side of Scotland. Channel 4 reporter Anja Popp wrote: “Some business in Edinburgh is currently rubbing their hands together in glee after managing to rent their rooftop out for an event happening 50 miles away.” Telegraph reporter Nicola Smith noted: “Er...reporting from Edinburgh on COP26 in Glasgow is the rough equivalent of reporting on the UN General Assembly from DC.” Scottish YouTuber Liam Dryden simply said: “Fucked it, pal.”

WORLD ・ 14 DAYS AGO