CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Beatie Wolfe visualises rising CO2 levels on Glasgow's Armadillo building at COP26

By Tom Ravenscroft
Dezeen
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDaily COP26 briefing: today's COP26 briefing includes a projection artwork by Beatie Wolfe, a cement-free concrete tower and a talk by sustainable architecture expert Maria Smith. Throughout COP26, we are publishing regular updates of what's happening at the climate conference and surrounding events. See all our COP26 coverage here....

www.dezeen.com

Comments / 0

Related
Dezeen

Architects Declare launch practice guide at COP26

Daily COP26 briefing: today's COP26 briefing includes the Architects Declare practice guide, a RIBA and AIA talk, and the UK's electric vehicle charging network. Throughout COP26, we are publishing regular updates of what's happening at the climate conference and surrounding events. See all our COP26 coverage here. Architects Declare launch...
ENTERTAINMENT
Dezeen

Es Devlin creates indoor forest as venue for COP26 events

British designer Es Devlin has created the Conference of the Trees as the venue for The New York Times Climate Hub, which is running alongside the COP26 climate conference in Glasgow. Named Conference of the Trees – a nod to the summit's full title, Conference of the Parties 26 –...
VISUAL ART
Dezeen

Government rejects Foster + Partners' "highly unsustainable" Tulip tower

Development of the proposed Tulip tourist attraction designed by Foster + Partners has been rejected by the UK government over concerns about embodied carbon and the quality of its design. A decision letter published today on behalf of UK housing secretary Michael Gove dismissed a planning appeal for the 305-metre...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sustainable Architecture#Built Environment#Glasgow#Uk#Cop26 Briefing#Sec#Foster Partners#The Scottish Event Campus#Riba#Unicorn#Cambridge University
Dezeen

Architecture

A panel discussion focused on affordable housing and a talk by Open Architecture founder Li Hu are among the highlights of the second day of Velux's Build for Life digital conference. Throughout the three-day Build for Life programme, which runs from 15 to 17 November, 90 experts will take part...
DESIGN
Shropshire Star

Journey times and traffic jams on the rise in Glasgow since start of Cop26

Average journey times in Scotland’s largest city after Cop26 got under way took 58% longer than in free-flowing conditions. Traffic jams in Glasgow have surged due to the Cop26 climate summit, new figures show. Average journey times in the Scottish city at 4pm on Monday took 58% longer compared with...
TRAFFIC
Bakery and Snacks

The food industry at COP26: FoodNavigator’s digest of news and views from Glasgow

FoodNavigator brings you rolling news in brief spotlighting the food sector’s participation in COP26. World leaders have gathered in Glasgow to take part in the COP26 summit, a UN conference that hopes to build consensus on how to avert some of the most disastrous consequences of climate change.​. The summit...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Architecture
NewsBreak
NASA
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Google
BBC

COP26: Glasgow's UN climate conference opens with key speeches

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has addressed world leaders at Glasgow's COP26 climate change summit. Earlier he welcomed about 120 heads of state to the UN event, including US President Joe Biden. The UK is hosting the two-week conference, which was delayed by a year because of the coronavirus pandemic. About...
ENVIRONMENT
BBC

COP26: Thousands march for Glasgow's biggest protest

About 100,000 people marched in Glasgow to demand more action on the climate crisis, organisers have said. The protest was the biggest so far during the COP26 summit and took place alongside hundreds of similar events around the world. Greta Thunberg joined the march but did not speak, leaving activists...
PROTESTS
Dezeen

Nine interior design degree courses on Dezeen Courses

Want to further your education in interior design? Check out nine postgraduate interior design courses in the UK, USA, Switzerland, Italy and Spain listed on Dezeen Courses. While undergraduate interior design programmes centre on teaching basic, necessary skills, postgraduate courses allow students to specialise in specific areas of the discipline.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Dezeen

RIBA reveals three shortlisted projects for the 2021 International Prize

A community hospital in Bangladesh, a cycle and pedestrian bridge in Denmark and a cultural site in Berlin have been shortlisted by the Royal Institute of British Architects for its 2021 International Prize. The Royal Institue of British Architects (RIBA's) International Prize is presented every two years to architectural projects...
WORLD
Cosmos

New dinosaur species uncovered in frozen Greenland

Some 25 years after its bones were first uncovered in the frosty wilds of east Greenland, a new species of dinosaur, Issi saaneq, has been described by palaeontologists, who have revealed it to be the region’s oldest-known plant-eating dinosaur. The creature, closely related to the Plateosaurus commonly found in Germany,...
WILDLIFE
techeblog.com

Russian Boy Claims to be from Mars and is Here on Earth to Save it from Nuclear Apocalypse

Boriska Kipriyanovich from Volgograd, Russia, a so-called “Indigo Child”, claims to have lived on Mars in a past life before being reborn here on Earth to save it from nuclear apocalypse. If his story is to be believed, Martians were allegedly wiped out by a nuclear conflict thousands of years ago, and he warns that Earth is headed in the same direction and will share the same fate as “his people”. Read more for a video about the boy and additional information.
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

Kate Middleton takes Queen’s place on balcony at Remembrance Sunday service

The Duchess of Cambridge joined the Countess of Wessex and the Duchess of Cornwall at the annual Remembrance Sunday service in London this weekend.Royal family members, politicians, veterans and their families gathered in Whitehall on Sunday, 14 November, to remember the country’s war dead.Appearing on a balcony of the Foreign and Commonwealth office, Kate wore a structured black Alexandra McQueen coat paired with pearl-drop earrings.The coat was adorned with several red poppies, and her hair was covered by a black hat.The women watched from the balcony as Prince Charles laid a wreath at the Cenotaph in memory of Britain’s...
U.K.
TheDailyBeast

Scots Mock CNN’s Wolf Blitzer for Reporting on COP26 From Wrong City

World leaders have descended on the Scottish city of Glasgow for the first full day of the COP26 climate summit—but CNN’s Wolf Blitzer has been mocked by Scots for showing up in Edinburgh, some 40 miles away. Posting a photo of himself in the shadow of Edinburgh Castle, Blitzer wrote: “I’m now reporting from Edinburgh in Scotland where 20,000 world leaders and delegates have gathered for the COP26 climate summit.” But, as reported by The Scotsman newspaper, people gleefully pointed out that the conference is actually underway in Glasgow, on the opposite side of Scotland. Channel 4 reporter Anja Popp wrote: “Some business in Edinburgh is currently rubbing their hands together in glee after managing to rent their rooftop out for an event happening 50 miles away.” Telegraph reporter Nicola Smith noted: “Er...reporting from Edinburgh on COP26 in Glasgow is the rough equivalent of reporting on the UN General Assembly from DC.” Scottish YouTuber Liam Dryden simply said: “Fucked it, pal.”
WORLD
The Independent

Ryanair passenger forced to spend night at airport in thunderstorm for not having Covid test she did not need

Two Ryanair passengers were forced to spend the night outside Rome’s Ciampino airport after the airline refused to allow them access to their flight home.Becky MacInnes-Clark and her partner Kurt Finch, from Suffolk, were booked on the Thursday evening Ryanair flight from the Italian capital to London Stansted.Ms MacInnes-Clark, who had a valid passenger locator form and was fully vaccinated, said that a Ryanair ground staff representative insisted that she needed a negative Covid test taken in the previous 48 hours before travelling back to the UK.This requirement was dropped by the UK government in October for passengers who have been...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Shropshire Star

Glasgow’s striking cleansing staff supported by Cop26 activists

Workers were supported by international trade union representatives, climate activists and Cop26 delegates on Wednesday. A trade unionist leading the Glasgow cleansing service strikes has said investing in the service is an environmental issue as climate activists in the city for Cop26 joined striking workers on the picket line. Climate...
LABOR ISSUES

Comments / 0

Community Policy