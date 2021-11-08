CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple TV+ shares a new clip of 'The Oprah Conversation' with Will Smith

By Oliver Haslam
imore.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWill Smith has been talking to Oprah Winfrey about his new book. A new YouTube clip shows Smith discussing his experience with racism. The Oprah Conversation is an Apple TV+ show that sees Oprah Winfrey discuss all kinds of things with people and the latest episode, featuring...

Soul Screwed Series

Will Smith Talks Unconventional Marriage with Oprah Winfrey

TechCrunch Disrupt 2019 in San Francisco, CA.Max Morse for TechCrunch. Willard Carroll Smith Jr., famously known as just Will Smith is an American actor, rapper, and film producer. He is also a father and an interesting topic when it comes to husbands. Smith guest-starred on the latest episode of Oprah Winfrey's "The Oprah Conversation". Oprah had no problem diving right in on the famous actor and his wife's Jada unique marriage. Hunkering down with Winfrey for a 90-minute discussion before the announcement of his new book, "Will." Will Smith praised his wife during the interview as he spoke on what is considered one of the most unorthodox marriages in this century.
Will Smith
Oprah Winfrey
The Independent

Adele opens up about pain of missing her son in Oprah Winfrey interview

Adele has opened up about the pain of missing her young son, Angelo, in a candid new interview with Oprah Winfrey.The singer-songwriter alludes to her feelings about being separated from her son due to work demands in the track “Hold On”, from her forthcoming album 30.Speaking to Oprah Winfrey for the US TV special Adele: One Night Only, the artist said that the song was inspired by advice given to her by her friends.“The lyrics of this song are so brutally honest,” said Winfrey, reading some of Adele’s lyrics back to her.“I’m such a mess / The harder that...
HuffingtonPost

Adele Says Her Son Had No Idea She Was 'Adele'

Adele’s son is in for a big surprise. The British singer told Oprah Winfrey in her highly anticipated “Adele: One Night Only” special Sunday that her son, 9-year-old Angelo, isn’t really aware yet that his mom is mega famous. “So does Angelo know that you are Adele?” Winfrey asked the...
Collider

An All-New Mariah Carey Christmas Special Is Coming to Apple TV+

Mariah Carey is coming back to Apple TV+ for a second Christmas special! The holiday celebrations can officially start now, as Apple and Carey have announced that the “All I Want For Christmas Is You” singer will return to Apple TV+ with an all-new holiday special, Mariah’s Christmas: The Magic Continues. This is the second year in a row that Carey will be releasing a Christmas Special on the platform.
Bossip

Oprah Presses Will Smith About 'Loving In Freedom' With Jada Pinkett Smith

Oprah got Will Smith to open up about his unconventional marriage to Jada Pinkett Smith recently, answering some questions fans have had for years. In the latest episode of her AppleTV+ series, The Oprah Conversation, Winfrey sat down with Will Smith to discuss the most compelling parts of his upcoming memoir. Of course, his marriage was a big topic of discussion, with Oprah pointing to a paragraph in which Smith addressed his separation from Jada.
imore.com

Tom Hanks talks 'Finch' in new Apple TV+ first look video

Superstar Tom Hanks has been talking about Finch, a new Apple TV+ movie. The movie will premiere on November 5. In "Finch," a man, a robot and a dog form an unlikely family in a powerful and moving adventure of one man's quest to ensure that his beloved canine companion will be cared for after he's gone. Tom Hanks stars as Finch, a robotics engineer and one of the few survivors of a cataclysmic solar event that has left the world a wasteland. But Finch, who has been living in an underground bunker for a decade, has built a world of his own that he shares with his dog, Goodyear. He creates a robot, played by Caleb Landry Jones, to watch over Goodyear when he no longer can. As the trio embarks on a perilous journey into a desolate American West, Finch strives to show his creation, who names himself Jeff, the joy and wonder of what it means to be alive. Their road trip is paved with both challenges and humor, as it's as difficult for Finch to goad Jeff and Goodyear to get along as it is for him to manage the dangers of the new world.
The Independent

Adele discusses weight loss in revealing Oprah interview: ‘My body has been objectified my entire career’

Adele reacted to comments about her weight loss during an interview with Oprah Winfrey.The conversation between Adele and Winfrey aired as part of a two-hour special on Sunday (14 November) in the US on CBS. The programme also included a concert pre-recorded at the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles.When Winfrey asked Adele about her recent weight loss, Adele explained that she initially started exercising more because she noticed it helped her manage her anxiety. She said she liked having her workout sessions on her schedule, and that she didn’t set out to lose weight. “I’m not shocked or even...
imore.com

Apple announces new Magic Johnson docuseries for TV+

It will follow the life and career of NBA Hall of Famer Earvin 'Magic' Johnson. Apple has today announced a new docuseries coming to Apple TV+ that will feature the life and career of NBA Hall of Famer Magic Johnson. Apple stated:. Apple TV+ today announced a new documentary event...
AOL Corp

Oprah Winfrey on Adele's new romance with Rich Paul: It's the 'first time she's actually been in love and also loved herself'

Oprah Winfrey is sharing a glimpse of her big interview with Adele. The interview legend says she listened to all the British songstress's albums on repeat and fretted over her outfit ahead of the sit-down, which took place in the rose garden at Winfrey's Montecito, Calif., estate and is part of Sunday's CBS concert special Adele One Night Only. She said they talked about Adele's new album, 30, and life — divorce, single-parenting and falling in love again.
Macdaily News

Apple TV+ orders new travel series ‘The Reluctant Traveler,’ hosted by Eugene Levy

Apple TV+ today announced a series order for “The Reluctant Traveler,” a new globe-trotting travel series that will be hosted and executive produced by Emmy Award winner Eugene Levy (“Schitt’s Creek”). “The Reluctant Traveler” will see Levy visit some of the world’s most remarkable hotels, as well as explore the...
imore.com

New mystery drama series 'Dr. Brain' premieres on Apple TV+

"Dr. Brain" has made its official premiere on Apple TV+. The series stars SAG Award-winner Lee Sun-Kyun, best known for his role in Parasite. "Dr. Brain," the new mystery drama series from Kim Jee-Woon, has made its official debut on Apple TV+. The series, which follows the story of a...
MacRumors Forums

New Tom Hanks Sci-Fi Movie 'Finch' Premieres on Apple TV+

Original sci-fi movie "Finch" starring Tom Hanks premiered on Apple TV+ today. The film revolves around a man, a robot (played by "Get Out" actor Caleb Landry Jones), and a dog, who form an unlikely family in the midst of apocalyptic changes on Earth caused by a devastating solar flare.
