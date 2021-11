Parameswaran Hari, MD, MRCP: Now we’ll be moving to the third segment, our main segment, on chronic graft-vs-host disease [GVHD]. Let me go back to Yi-Bin. In my experience, in actual practice, the single biggest predictor of chronic GVHD is whether a patient had acute GVHD. If you think of the patients getting chronic GVHD, there are people who never got acute GVHD and then they’re off of immune suppression and start developing chronic GVHD. Then there are people who merge from an acute GVHD that’s either inadequately controlled or merging overlapping into a chronic GVHD. Could you talk a little about the risk factors of chronic GVHD, going from graft source to everything else? What’s the clinical presentation of chronic GVHD?

