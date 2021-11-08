Virtual Therapy FAQ Answers Anonymous Questions about Mental Health Treatment

(Atlantic) Healthy Cass County and the Atlantic Public Library continue to address mental health identified as the top health need in the Cass County Community Health Needs Assessment.

On Tuesday, November 9, Healthy Cass County and the Atlantic Public Library are co-hosting a virtual panel event called Therapy FAQ from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. via zoom. The participants will remain anonymous, and the panel will answer questions about seeing a therapist, focusing on outpatient therapy.

The panelists include; Cass County Therapists, individuals from Cass County talking about experiencing therapy, and a state hotline employee to guide participants through accessing mental health therapy.

Therapy FAQ is a free event, and anyone can register and attend the event virtually. For questions, contact Michelle Andersen, director of the Atlantic Public Library, at 712-243-5466, or follow Health Cass County on Facebook @HealthyCassCounty.