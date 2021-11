BROKEN ARROW, Okla. (KTUL) — It can be overwhelming, walking into a dispensary and wondering what to choose from?. "Customers are left in a position to come into a dispensary and make a decision on what product it is that they’re looking for and with so many products to choose from, like your seeing a shop that carries, you know, 45 plus strains of cannabis at any given time, I think it can be challenging," said Breion Garrett of Saint Jane Cannabis Club in Broken Arrow.

