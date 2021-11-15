ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID-19 updates: Austria orders nationwide lockdown for unvaccinated residents

By Morgan Winsor
ABC News
ABC News
 6 days ago

As the COVID-19 pandemic has swept the globe, more than 5 million people have died from the disease worldwide, including over 763,000 Americans, according to real-time data compiled by Johns Hopkins University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering .

Just 68.8% of Americans ages 12 and up are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention .

Latest Developments

Nov 15, 6:59 AM

Austria orders nationwide lockdown for unvaccinated residents

Austrian Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg announced that all residents over the age of 12 who are not vaccinated against COVID-19 will be under lockdown starting at midnight Monday. They will only be allowed out of their homes under exceptional circumstances, which include to work, buy essentials or to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

During a press conference on Sunday, Schallenberg said additional police officers would be on patrol to control the lockdown and that unvaccinated residents could be fined up to $1,660 if they do not adhere to the restrictions.

Leonhard Foeger/Reuters - PHOTO: People wait in front of a COVID-19 vaccination point in Vienna, Austria, on Nov. 14, 2021, as the Austrian government announces a lockdown on residents who are not fully vaccinated.

Austria is in the middle of a fourth wave of COVID-19 infections, which the government attributes to the highly contagious delta variant as well as low vaccination rates.

As of Sunday, the landlocked Central European country had 11,707 newly diagnosed cases of COVID-19. Of those, 2,327 were hospitalized and 433 were in intensive care units. According to Austria's Federal Ministry of Social Affairs, Health, Care and Consumer Protection, 65% of the country's 9 million people are fully vaccinated.

-ABC News' Christine Theodorou

Nov 13, 8:39 PM

8 dead from COVID at Connecticut nursing home

Geer Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Canaan, Connecticut, said Friday that eight of its residents have died from COVID.

The nursing home said an outbreak began on Sept. 30, infecting 22 staff members and 67 residents. Sixty-nine of the infected have already recovered, according to nursing home officials. The eight residents who died had serious underlying health issues, officials said.

In a statement , chief executive Kevin O’Connell and nursing director Cady Bloodgood said, "While we must continue with Covid-19 prevention protocols, we want to assure everyone we are doing our best to keep residents and staff safe. We continue to monitor the situation closely and will provide updates for residents, staff, families, and community stakeholders as the situation changes."

Nov 13, 4:52 PM

Aaron Rodgers cleared to play after quarantine

Aaron Rodgers has been taken off the NFL's COVID-19 list and cleared to play, the Green Bay Packers announced Saturday afternoon. The quarterback was also added to the injury report (toe) and not given a game-status designation, but will lead the Packers into Sunday's game against Seattle, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Rick Scuteri/AP - PHOTO: Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is shown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Oct. 28, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz.

"It's been going great," Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur said this week about Rodgers, according to ESPN . "Communication's been there. He's been in every meeting. He's been engaged. So, it's just he's not with his guys out on the field."

Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19 on Nov. 3 and was required to undergo a 10-day quarantine. The Packers, Rodgers and receiver Allen Lazard were all fined for violations of the protocols that were jointly agreed upon by the NFL and the NFL Players Association, ESPN reported.

Nov 12, 8:33 PM

4 states move toward recommending COVID-19 booster for all adults

As COVID-19 cases increase across the country , at least four states are moving to recommend booster shots for all adults ahead of federal authorization.

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis signed an executive order on Thursday declaring the entire state at high risk from COVID-19, thereby making all fully vaccinated adults eligible to receive a booster shot.

"We want to ensure that Coloradans have every tool they need to protect themselves from this deadly virus and to help reduce the stress on our hospitals and health care workers," Polis said in a statement.

David Zalubowski/AP, File - FILE PHOTO: A patient waits to be called for a COVID-19 vaccination booster shot outside a pharmacy at a grocery store in downtown Denver, Colorado, on Nov. 3, 2021, in downtown Denver.

Every Coloradan ages 18 and up who is at least six months past the second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine, or two months past the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, can now receive a booster shot.

"I was relieved to get the booster two weeks ago," Polis said, "and strongly encourage you to get it too."

On Friday, the governor of New Mexico issued a similar order, and officials in California and West Virginia have previously encouraged residents to receive a booster shot.

Meanwhile, Pfizer asked the Federal Drug Administration for booster authorization for all adults on Tuesday.

Nov 12, 6:18 PM

US cases up nearly 20% since mid-October

The U.S. is currently averaging around 76,000 new COVID-19 cases a day, up by nearly 20% since mid-October, according to an ABC News analysis of federal data.

North Dakota now has the country's highest infection rate, followed by Minnesota, Alaska and Vermont.

COVID-19 hospitalizations nationwide also increased for the fourth consecutive day Friday. More than 47,000 patients with COVID-19 are currently receiving care.

-ABC News' Arielle Mitropoulos

Nov 11, 2:26 PM

US COVID hospitalizations increase for 3rd consecutive day

Thursday marked the third consecutive day where COVID hospitalizations rose nationwide.

Fourteen states reported a 10% increase in hospital admissions over the last week. The states are Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Utah, Vermont and Wisconsin.

Total hospitalizations are down nearly 55% since mid-August.

-ABC News' Arielle Mitropoulos

Nov 10, 9:21 PM

COVID-19 deaths expected to continue to fall in weeks to come

COVID-19 forecast models used by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are currently predicting that weekly death totals will likely continue to fall in the weeks to come, though thousands of Americans are still expected to lose their lives.

The ensemble model expects just under 15,000 more virus-related deaths to occur in the U.S. over the next two weeks, with a total of around 781,500 deaths by Dec. 4.

The model estimates that 13 states and territories of the U.S. have a greater than 50% chance of having more deaths in the next two weeks compared to the past two weeks.

-ABC News' Arielle Mitropoulos

Nov 10, 9:15 PM

Federal judge strikes down Texas ban on school mask mandates

A federal judge ruled Wednesday that Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's executive order prohibiting local mask mandates, including in schools, violates the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Since the order was issued in late July, state Attorney General Ken Paxton has filed lawsuits against more than a dozen school districts for issuing mask mandates, according to the ruling from U.S. District Court Judge Lee Yeakel. In August, advocacy group Disability Rights Texas filed the lawsuit against the state on behalf of several students with disabilities who faced an increased risk from COVID-19, alleging it denied them equal access to in-person learning.

Jacob Ford/Odessa American via AP, FILE - PHOTO: Gov. Greg Abbott speaks on a variety of matters at the Midland Chapter of the Republican National Hispanic Assembly's Reagan Lunch at the Bush Convention Center Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, in Midland, Texas.

"The evidence presented by Plaintiffs establishes that Plaintiffs are being denied the benefits of in-person learning on an equal basis as their peers without disabilities," Yeakel wrote in his ruling.

Yeakel also said the executive order "interferes with local school districts’ ability to satisfy their obligations under the ADA" by placing all authority with the governor.

Yeakel enjoined the state from enforcing the mask mandate ban and ordered that the plaintiffs recover their court costs from the state.

Paxton has said the state is "protecting the rights and freedoms" of residents by banning mask mandates.

Nov 10, 6:43 PM

States sue over vaccine mandate for health care workers

Ten states are suing the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services over the Biden administration's vaccine mandate targeting health care workers.

About 17 million health care workers who are employed at places that get funding through CMS are required to get vaccinated by Jan. 4, 2022. They do not have the option to test.

"The mandate is a blatant attempt to federalize public health issues involving vaccination that belong within the States’ police power," stated the suit, which was filed by Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, a Republican who is running for Senate.

The attorneys general of Nebraska, Arkansas, Kansas, Iowa, Wyoming, Alaska, South Dakota, North Dakota and New Hampshire have joined the lawsuit, which is one of many filed against different parts of the Biden administration's vaccine requirements but the first to target the health care worker mandate.

Twenty-six states are suing over the mandate that applies to businesses, while another handful are suing over the federal worker mandate. Last week, a federal court temporarily blocked the business vaccine rule.

-ABC News' Cheyenne Haslett

Nov 10, 3:35 PM

Cases on the rise in 20 states

The U.S. daily case average has jumped by 15% since the end of October, according to federal data.

Jensen Sutta/Shutterstock - PHOTO: A person stands at a tent offering free COVID-19 testing in downtown Denver, Nov. 4, 2021.

Twenty states have seen daily cases jump by at least 10% in the last two weeks: Arizona, California, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Mexico, New York, Utah, Vermont and Wisconsin.

Nikolas Liepins/Shutterstock - PHOTO: Words of encouragement are seen in the skyway of St. Joseph's Hospital in St. Paul, Minn., Nov. 4, 2021.

Alberto Reyes/Shutterstock - PHOTO: Medical workers talk to people in cars at a Nomi Health COVID-19 Mobile Testing Site in Holladay, Utah, Nov. 4, 2021.

Cases are still falling in most of the South, which was the first region to get hit hard by the delta surge over the summer. In Florida, where high transmission was reported in every county over the summer, now only 1 out of the 67 counties is reporting high transmission, according to federal data.

-ABC News' Arielle Mitropoulos

Click here to read the rest of the blog.

Comments / 26

Jay L
12d ago

So ask yourself why everybody’s getting Covid now after all the people are vaccinated. The people are vaccinated are getting it because the variance now are resistant to the old shop that was made. The shot is useless now. The old Covid isn’t around anymore. And that’s what it was designed for

Reply(2)
5
