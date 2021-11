As the pandemic continues many might find themselves dealing with what's being called “Adjustment Disorder.” As conversations and increased awareness around mental health grow, it has become clear that one treatment does not fit all. The team at Illumma wants to help central Texans shine brighter in their lives. Dr. Ken Adolph shares more about ketamine infusion therapy, a treatment for mental health disorders like anxiety, depression, and PTSD, and how How ketamine helps to provide breakthroughs for those struggling with ongoing COVID19 situations and stress.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 13 DAYS AGO