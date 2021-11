"Being able to lean into a support system allows a woman to focus on what really matters – her baby and her mental health and well-being." We’ve all heard about a birth plan, which is an outline of how you want things to play out during your labor and delivery. But how many expectant moms prepare a plan for how they’re going to tackle the significant emotional changes that can occur in the fourth trimester? Not many.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 12 DAYS AGO