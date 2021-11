This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is at risk of suicide please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255, text HOME to 741741. Jon Lubecky was desperate when he signed up for a clinical trial testing a new type of therapy for post-traumatic stress disorder, one that included the use of a psychedelic drug called MDMA, known on the street as “ecstasy” and “molly.” Tortured by memories from his tours in Iraq, the retired army sergeant had attempted suicide five times. Now he saw the possibility that he could get past those memories so that his son would have “a father instead of a folded flag.”

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 10 DAYS AGO