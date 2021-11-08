CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Power Prescription: You Have the Power to Heal Yourself

By Health, Wellness
thedoctorstv.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Doctors share that it’s important to erase the stigma of mental health...

www.thedoctorstv.com

thedoctorstv.com

Therapy With Your Partner Could Soon Include Taking MDMA

Psychiatrist Dr. David Rabin shares that there is a lot of great potential and promise in using MDMA in couples’ therapy. The FDA is in phase 3 trials with people with PTSD and the review has shown tremendous results. He shares it’s been groundbreaking for mental health!. Make Plant-Based Corn...
thedoctorstv.com

How To Find Out if You Have a Toxic Personality

It might seem like the people around you are toxic, but could you be the toxic one?. The Doctors discuss an online quiz that helps people determine if they fall into any of the various toxic categories. Both psychiatrist Dr. Domenick Sportelli and plastic surgeon Dr. Andrew Ordon took the quiz and Dr. Sportelli was labeled as a "Debbie Downer" and Dr. Ordon was deemed a "Control Freak."
psychologytoday.com

The Healing Power of Barbershops

Many Black men do not access therapy due to factors such as stigma, insurance restrictions, and a lack of psychologists who identify as Black. Barbers hold the unique potential to bridge the gap between underserved communities and access to mental health care. The Barber Coalition formally trains barbers in active...
psychologytoday.com

The Power of Deep Listening in Healing

Deep listening means listening with your heart as well as your mind. When you’re with others, notice details and pay undivided attention—to their spoken words, implied emotions, and body language. When we meet with the time and presence available to really bond, the healing potential of that encounter is magnified.
David Rabin
ohmymag.co.uk

Teenager’s face ravaged by rare flesh-eating ulcers

A teenage girl has developed a rareskin condition that has left her face covered in gaping sores. Kirsten Cowell, 19, has been struggling for months with the mystery condition, which has left her with painful, two-centimetre-deep holes that ooze pus. Shot in the face. Kirsten from Ammanford, Wales, has watched...
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Says Dr. Fauci

Coronavirus cases are going down but COVID-19 is still taking a hidden toll that won't be reflected by the number of deaths: It's a syndrome called Long COVID, or Post-Acute Sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 infection (PASC), a chronic illness that affects 10 to 30% of COVID sufferers, young and old. Even after a mild case of coronavirus, these "long haulers" have symptoms that may never go away naturally. And while researchers are working furiously on a cure, patients may never get back to 100% of their former selves. "When we urge people to get vaccinated, it's not just because COVID is a matter of life and death, although it is," says Dr. Leo Nissola, an immunologist, immunotherapy scientist and CBS News Medical Contributor. "It's also because there's this middle ground—a debilitating illness that affects young and old." At a press conference earlier this year, Dr. Anthony Fauci listed the symptoms of PASC. Read on to hear about each one—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
CBS Detroit

I Died For 45 Minutes And Came Back To Life

Today, Dr. Oz explores medical miracles that science cannot fully explain. One woman opens up about her unbelievable experience when her heart stopped for 45 minutes at the exact time her daughter was giving birth in the same hospital. She tells Dr. Oz why she believes she survived. We also speak to the doctor who resuscitated her, saving her life, and finds her recovery astounding.
247wallst.com

States Where the Most People Are Refusing the COVID-19 Vaccine

As the U.S. braces for winter and flu season, the national COVID-19 vaccination effort is as urgent as it ever has been. Still, many Americans remain hesitant. According to a recent survey conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau, 26,870,000 Americans — or 10.8% of the 18 and older population — say they will either probably or definitely not agree to receive the vaccination.
Knowridge Science Report

This old drug can save your life from COVID-19

In a new study from McMaster University, researchers found an inexpensive repurposed drug called fluvoxamine can save the lives of COVID-19 patients and cut hospital admissions by up to 30%. The treated 739 Brazilian COVID-19 patients with fluvoxamine, with another 733 receiving a placebo, between Jan. 15 to Aug. 6...
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Reduces COVID-19 Risk By 50%

A sufficient level of this vitamin could halve the risk of catching coronavirus and protect COVID-19 patients from the worst of the disease. Vitamin D supplementation reduces the risk of COVID-19 infection and the severity of the disease, if it is caught, research finds. Professor Michael Holick, study co-author, said:
EatThis

The One Sure Sign You May Have Alzheimer's

Many of our lives have been touched by someone with Alzheimer's disease, and unfortunately, that number is growing. By 2025, the rate of Alzheimer's in America is projected to rise by 12.5%. That's because a large segment of the population is getting older, and the No. 1 risk factor for dementia and Alzheimer's is simply aging. This may not be something you want to think about, but it's important to be alert to potential early symptoms so progression of the disease can be slowed if possible. Dementia presents differently in different people, but this is the closest to a sure sign that you might have Alzheimer's. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
thedoctorstv.com

Parents Claim Their Son’s Autism Symptoms Worsened after Controversial Trial

Parents Ashley and Rich join The Doctors to share about what happened to their son Richie when they participated in Duke University’s cord blood autism study. They claim that the trial made their son’s symptoms a lot worse, and Duke was not very helpful in the process. Find out what they did to help their son get back on track after the trial.
Best Life

If You're Over 65, Never Do This In the Bathroom, Mayo Clinic Warns

A lot can change with age, and for some seniors, those changes may include their bathroom habits. A 2014 report published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reveals that 51 percent of adults over the age of 65 suffer from bladder or bowel incontinence—a pair of conditions that often cause a frequent, sudden, or uncontrollable urge to go. "We found that half the population experienced urinary leakage or accidental bowel leakage, and about 25 percent had moderate, severe or very severe urinary leakage," explains the report's lead researcher, Yelena Gorina, a statistician at the CDC's National Center for Health Statistics.
happeningsmagazinepa.com

Recognizing Early Signs of Alzheimer’s Disease

Perhaps it’s those perpetually “misplaced” car keys. Or maybe it’s a major personality change or an inability to remember the names of once-familiar objects that has you suspecting – dreading, really – that you or a loved one might be confronting a serious memory disorder. Don’t speculate; get checked by...
thedoctorstv.com

Mom Says Her Daughter was Transformed after MeRT Treatments for Autism

Four seasons ago we met Miriam whose daughter Raquel was a nonverbal person with autism until they tried a controversial treatment called MeRT. She says it’s been 8 years now since they began MeRT treatments and Miriam now works for the company that offers MeRT treatments and dedicates her life to helping other families.
