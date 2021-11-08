Is Ketamine Therapy Right for Everyone?

Marin F. Xavier, MD: For some patients here, [I’d like to get your] your sense about typical response rates. A third category is relapses and monitoring therapy in the post-frontline setting. I think of this disease as binary: either you’re cured or you’re not. If you’re not, in the past that meant there’s 20% who could be salvaged with autologous stem cell transplant; the rest will die. Now we’re in this new era. We have other therapies that are effective. I always go by that same thing. In the old days, if you lump everybody together—high risk, ultra triple hits, and regular—then you would say 60% can be cured and up to 80% salvage can be cured. The total is 80%, and 20% will die from a refractory disease up front. I don’t think I’ll change that in clinical practice. I feel we’re a little smarter about the biology, so I don’t think you can lump everybody together anymore. We know more prognostic information than we did 20 years ago.

