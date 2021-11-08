CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Microdosing Mom Vows to Use Ayahuasca for the Rest of Her Life

By Alternative Treatments
thedoctorstv.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMelissa started growing her own psilocybin mushrooms to treat her depression after her child was born and...

www.thedoctorstv.com

Comments / 38

my opinion
7d ago

What’s the difference between ayahuasca and mushrooms? She took two different drugs. Soo what happens when the high is gone? You’re back to your problems that temporarily masked by a drug? Problem still there in your head. Talking and working it out is much better than taking drugs isn’t it?

Reply(19)
7
J T Sherman
7d ago

good for her. They work and it's not pharmaceutical poison.

Reply
16
