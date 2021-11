Amid chronic worker shortages and increasing rates of employee burnout, labor participation rates are threatened and employers are challenged to retain top performers. Employees, meanwhile, are continuing to struggle with the unique challenges of working through the pandemic and have begun to ask for, and expect, more from their employers. Many companies have responded by providing broader benefits offerings. But more specifically, quality science-backed support for employee mental health is now critical to attract and retain top talent. But some needs — especially those of high-performing individuals — can easily go unnoticed and untreated.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 14 DAYS AGO