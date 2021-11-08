Bills, Josh Allen, fall victim to 'Manning Cast curse'

After a tough first half, Josh Allen was able to settle down in the second half and help lead the Buffalo Bills to a win over the Dolphins. In fact, the Bills had one of their worst offensive first halves in recent memory. In the first 30 minutes of the game, the mighty Bills offense only mustered 3 points and five first downs against a statistically porous defense. The passing game struggled mightily, and the Bills would’ve entered the half being shutout if it wasn’t for Tyler Bass connecting on a 57-yard field goal.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO