West Hartford, CT

West Hartford family makes ‘critical’ donation to Bridge Family Center

By Michael Walsh
westhartfordnews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWEST HARTFORD — A $25,000 donation made by a local family to the Bridge Family Center comes at a critical time. The donation, made by West Hartford residents Susan Averna and Jason Ryan, was gifted to the nonprofit that provides wellness services to over 8,000 children and families each year at...

www.westhartfordnews.com

westhartfordnews.com

New West Hartford senior center director wants to create an ‘alive and vivacious’ space

WEST HARTFORD — Rebecca Sears, the town’s new senior center director, has spent her adult life working with older adults. A Granby resident, Sears took on the role overseeing the Elmwood Senior Center and the West Hartford Senior Center at the end of September. She previously held the positions of sales and marketing director for LCB Senior Living and director of marketing at the Hebrew Center for Health and Rehabilitation in West Hartford.
WEST HARTFORD, CT
