West Hartford family makes ‘critical’ donation to Bridge Family Center

Parents call the Martha’s Vineyard Family Center a lifeline. Before, during, and after the shutdowns and quarantines of the COVID-19 pandemic, the early years of a baby’s life can be a lonely and isolating time for new parents. Indaia Whitcombe grew up on the Vineyard, but she lived in North Carolina for 10 years and moved back to the Island just before 2020. “It was a strange and uncertain way to re-enter this community,” she said. She was in lockdown with three small children — her daughters are now almost 5, almost 3, and 14 months old. “The programs through the Family Center were an actual lifeline for me as a parent and as a human being. It’s a wonderful group of people who are there as a support network. I don’t think any parent can know what resources they will need, and the Family Center provides that support in an open and unconditional way.”

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 13 DAYS AGO