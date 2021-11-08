CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gardening

Master Gardeners discuss the benefits of native plants

shoredailynews.com
 7 days ago

This is Steve Rulison bringing you information on Shore friendly living and gardening from the Eastern Shore Master Gardeners and Virginia Cooperative Extension. From my perch near the mouth of Occohannock Creek, I recorded 2 tenths of an inch of rain last week. This week is the first of...

shoredailynews.com

Muskogee Daily Phoenix

Muskogee's newest Master Gardeners celebrated

Susie Lawrence, president of Muskogee County Master Gardeners, presents certificates to Teresa Chaudoin, Jan Fishburn, and Kenie Tyrrell. The three are officially Certified as Master Gardeners by completing the 10-week class and volunteering 50 hours.
MUSKOGEE, OK
southeastagnet.com

Perfect Time to Start Planning and Planting for Spring Garden

What you can do for your garden right now so you’ll have the prettiest yard in the Spring. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours. Autumn is the perfect time to start planning and planting spring bulbs, perennials and more before winter sets in. The cooler temperatures are easier on both plants and gardeners, but the soil is still warm enough to allow roots to grow until the ground freezes. Pests and disease problems also fade away in the fall. Plus, the late season is often bargain time at garden centers that are trying to sell the last of their inventory before winter.
GARDENING
buckscountyherald.com

Discussion of Gardening and Gardening Tools And Their Maintenance

Thanks to the frost, you may be putting your garden to bed for the winter, but the planning starts now, too! Join Lew Needham and discuss the history of gardening and evolution of tools. We will also explore proper tool care so they are ready to work for you next spring!
GARDENING
State
Virginia State
News-Herald

Master Gardener: Questions and answer time

Someone recently asked if they should trim back iris plants after they bloom. It usually takes several weeks for the iris leaves to die back. After the flowering is complete cut the stalk down to the foliage level. The leaves will become ugly so you may want to trim the remaining to ensure an attractive appearance. The concession is to shear across the leaves at different angles just below the scarring or browning. It will look more natural. This will be time-consuming, however. Cut all foliage after the frost and dispose of the leaves. It is suggested not to compost as the leaves tend to harbor diseases.
SANDUSKY, OH
downbeach.com

Tighe School courtyard garden goes ‘native’

MARGATE – Students, teachers and parents planted native plants in the Eugene A. Tighe Middle School courtyard Saturday, Oct. 16. The courtyard formerly was home to a vegetable garden. The planting project was designed to teach and raise awareness about the beneficial aspects and the relationship between plants, insects and...
MARGATE CITY, NJ
Sidney Herald

Master Gardener: The ins and outs of going organic

I hear and see the term “organic” all the time, but what does that mean? — K.W. We do see the term “organic” quite a bit these days, and many of us probably lean toward organic produce without being able to give a good, concise definition of what that means, so here is what the USDA says: “Organic products must be produced using agricultural production practices that foster resource cycling, promote ecological balance, maintain and improve soil and water quality, minimize the use of synthetic materials, and conserve biodiversity.” In other words, organic gardening strives to make gardening self-sufficient and sustainable without relying on synthetic fertilizers or pesticides.
GARDENING
One Green Planet

9 Beautiful Aromatic Plants to Include in the Garden Mix

There are many reasons to grow a garden. Vegetable gardens can supply healthy, organic food. Fruit and nut orchards can add to the valuable nutrition. Culinary herb gardens can flavor our recipes into vibrant meals. Ornamental gardens can color a place in dazzling arrays of the rainbow. Pollinator gardens can help to save the bee and butterfly populations.
GARDENING
dailytrib.com

Apply now to 2022 Master Gardener training class

Do you love to garden and nurture plants in your landscape but wish you knew more about what it takes for them to thrive in the Texas Hill Country? Get the answers in the Highland Lakes Master Gardener Association‘s certification program. The 10-week training is Wednesdays starting Feb. 2, 2022,...
BURNET COUNTY, TX
uri.edu

URI Master Gardeners recognize top gardening volunteers

KINGSTON, R.I. – November 4, 2021 – The University of Rhode Island Master Gardener Program recognized the state’s top gardening volunteers at a ceremony in October. Following nominations from among the state’s 700 Master Gardeners, awardees for the distinguished gardening educator, outstanding Master Gardener and rookie of the year were selected by the Master Gardener Recognition Committee. The annual awards have been presented for more than 20 years.
GARDENING
Athens Daily Review

Master Gardener: A guilt-free lantana

Although lantana is often thought of as a summertime plant, it continues to bloom until frost. The hybrid lantana “New Gold” in particular sports numerous blooms in fall. It is designated as a Texas Superstar Plant. New Gold is an especially important addition to the Texas Superstar program. Lantana camara,...
GARDENING
The Daily News Online

Master Gardener: Oak trees are a keystone species

From tiny acorns mighty oaks do grow. If your landscape has been blessed with an oak tree, you already know that an oak can produce a lot of acorns in its lifetime (or yours). Millions actually. Maybe you don’t look at all those acorns falling out of the tree as a blessing, but more of a curse. However, those acorns are a valuable resource to the wildlife that lives in the vicinity of that oak tree.
GENESEE COUNTY, NY
TheInterMountain.com

Master Gardeners meet at Randolph County Extension Office

ELKINS — On Oct. 25, Master Gardeners of Randolph/Tucker/Upshur Counties met at the Randolph County Extension Office for their monthly meeting. After the business portion, the Master Gardeners joined with Our Town to learn how to create gnomes from tomato cages to display in yards and around town for the upcoming Christmas holiday. The last Master Gardener meeting of the year will be on Zoom on Nov. 22.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, WV
Daily Camera

Sharon Bokan: Winter bird feeding with native plants

Birds are the only wildlife that Colorado Parks and Wildlife regulations allow homeowners to feed in the winter. It’s not a good idea to feed birds year-round, as you train them to rely on humans (you) for their food instead of foraging on their own; plus, feeding can be an easy way for diseases to spread.
ANIMALS
smcm.edu

Master Gardeners Fall Workshop Series: Seed Saving

Come learn about seed saving! We will cover open-pollinating varieties; annual, biennial, and perennial propagation; and seed harvest, storage, & other tips!. The workshop will be held outdoors at the Kate Farm (head south on Rt. 5 from campus for 8 minutes on foot, right past the intersection with Rosecroft). There is the option to get dirty, so please dress accordingly! In addition to closed-toed shoes, drinking water, gloves, and bug spray are also recommended.
GARDENING
pontevedrarecorder.com

Kathy’s Gardening Guide: Climbing Flowers & Plants

As many people are staying home these days, gardening can be a relaxing home improvement to spend your time. Climbing plants can give your yard an organic and inviting feel and add beautiful ambience. Here are some of the beautiful climbers we carry at the Nursery:. Allamanda: Fastest growing vine...
GARDENING
thelcn.com

Master Gardener: Many variables to consider with late fall planting

It seems I am reading more this year about planting in late fall, the season that is upon us. Fall has always been an optimal time for putting in plants with large root systems such as trees and shrubs; and the only time that peonies can be successfully transplanted and divided. Bulbs can also be planted up until the ground freezes. If not planted until November/December, some bulbs may take an extra year to thrive, since their blooms can depend on nourishing fall root growth.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, NY
Brainerd Dispatch

Ask the Master Gardener: There are good reasons to not cut down hardy plants for winter

Answer: There are a few good reasons to not clean everything up in the fall and leave it until spring. Perennials with architectural form, flower heads or interesting seed pods provide winter interest. Foliage protects the crowns of plants and leaving the stems in place helps catch blowing leaves, adding another layer of protection. Leaving some plants up, such as coneflowers, heliopsis (sunflowers), black-eyed Susan, and ornamental grasses provide food (seeds) and shelter for birds. Don’t cut back marginally hardy plants such as anise hyssop and chrysanthemums, so that snow collects on them and gives them more protection. Heucheras (coralbells), tiarella (foamflower), hardy geraniums, hellebores, dianthus, and moss phlox should not be cut down.
GARDENING

