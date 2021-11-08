Master Gardeners discuss the benefits of native plants

Someone recently asked if they should trim back iris plants after they bloom. It usually takes several weeks for the iris leaves to die back. After the flowering is complete cut the stalk down to the foliage level. The leaves will become ugly so you may want to trim the remaining to ensure an attractive appearance. The concession is to shear across the leaves at different angles just below the scarring or browning. It will look more natural. This will be time-consuming, however. Cut all foliage after the frost and dispose of the leaves. It is suggested not to compost as the leaves tend to harbor diseases.

SANDUSKY, OH ・ 13 DAYS AGO