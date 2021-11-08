Master Gardeners discuss the benefits of native plants

Answer: There are a few good reasons to not clean everything up in the fall and leave it until spring. Perennials with architectural form, flower heads or interesting seed pods provide winter interest. Foliage protects the crowns of plants and leaving the stems in place helps catch blowing leaves, adding another layer of protection. Leaving some plants up, such as coneflowers, heliopsis (sunflowers), black-eyed Susan, and ornamental grasses provide food (seeds) and shelter for birds. Don’t cut back marginally hardy plants such as anise hyssop and chrysanthemums, so that snow collects on them and gives them more protection. Heucheras (coralbells), tiarella (foamflower), hardy geraniums, hellebores, dianthus, and moss phlox should not be cut down.
