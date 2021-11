As communities across the country gain an extra hour on Sunday, there are some important side effects to keep in mind as the change in the environment occurs. While the extra hour of sleep Sunday morning may leave some feeling refreshed and ready for the day, AAA is advising drivers to be aware of the changes in driving conditions that come with daylight saving time. As a result in the shifts in lighting and drivers' daily routines, accidents may occur and pedestrians could be at risk from unprepared motorists.

TRAFFIC ・ 10 DAYS AGO