Upper Darby, PA

Preliminary Hearing Scheduled Monday For Edwin Allen, Man Accused Of Sexual Assaulting Woman Outside 69th Street Station

By CBS3 Staff
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wHqDS_0cpvmkp500

UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) — A preliminary hearing is scheduled Monday morning for Edwin Allen, the man who police say groped a woman outside SEPTA’s 69th Street station in Upper Darby. He faces a judge at 9 a.m.

Officers say on Oct. 21, the woman fell asleep on the train and got off at 69th street.

She says she asked Allen for directions to reboard the El to get back into the city, and that’s when he allegedly ripped off half of her clothes and assaulted her.

