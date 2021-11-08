Preliminary Hearing Scheduled Monday For Edwin Allen, Man Accused Of Sexual Assaulting Woman Outside 69th Street Station

UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) — A preliminary hearing is scheduled Monday morning for Edwin Allen, the man who police say groped a woman outside SEPTA’s 69th Street station in Upper Darby. He faces a judge at 9 a.m.

Officers say on Oct. 21, the woman fell asleep on the train and got off at 69th street.

She says she asked Allen for directions to reboard the El to get back into the city, and that’s when he allegedly ripped off half of her clothes and assaulted her.