Dallas Police officer shot, suspect captured in Mesquite

By Curt Lewis
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NVcLv_0cpvkuBr00

The manhunt is over for the gunman who allegedly shot a Dallas police officer in the hand this morning.

Reports say the shooting happened just past 1:00 a.m. at the Residence at Lake Highlands, an apartment complex on Audelia just north of Walnut Hill.

Police say the officer was responding to a call about someone trying to break into an apartment and when they got there they saw a man pounding on the door of that unit.

When they ordered him to stop, he pulled a gun and fired four times, striking one officer in the hand. The officer was taken to a local hospital where he is reportedly in good spirits and is expected to recover.

Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia says his officer, a patrol sergeant, was struck in his gun hand.

Meanwhile, the gunman got away temporarily but he was soon found in Mesquite where he was arrested. His name has not yet been released.

Press Conference Regarding Officer Shot

Posted by Dallas Police Department on Monday, November 8, 2021

*This is a developing story. Follow 1080 KRLD for the latest information.

Comments / 7

G Shell
7d ago

why are people always shooting cops now and dont get shot they end up getting away this is 💯🤡🌎

Reply
4
 

