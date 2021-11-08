Dallas Police officer shot, suspect captured in Mesquite

The manhunt is over for the gunman who allegedly shot a Dallas police officer in the hand this morning.

Reports say the shooting happened just past 1:00 a.m. at the Residence at Lake Highlands, an apartment complex on Audelia just north of Walnut Hill.

Police say the officer was responding to a call about someone trying to break into an apartment and when they got there they saw a man pounding on the door of that unit.

When they ordered him to stop, he pulled a gun and fired four times, striking one officer in the hand. The officer was taken to a local hospital where he is reportedly in good spirits and is expected to recover.

Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia says his officer, a patrol sergeant, was struck in his gun hand.

Meanwhile, the gunman got away temporarily but he was soon found in Mesquite where he was arrested. His name has not yet been released.

Press Conference Regarding Officer Shot Posted by Dallas Police Department on Monday, November 8, 2021

