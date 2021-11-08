CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rocky River, OH

Woman shot by police made threats to Donald Trump, officers: Rocky River police

By Stacey Frey, Talia Naquin
WKBN
WKBN
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ks0cU_0cpvkDfy00

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating a shooting involving officers in Rocky River .

Rocky River police responded to a call Monday around 1:45 a.m. at the Linden House West Apartments.

Ohio man sentenced for paying moms for child porn

Rocky River police received a call from the Secret Service, who had received a call from Sarah Ziccardi, 42.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13pvkQ_0cpvkDfy00
Sarah Ziccardi, Cuyahoga County Jail, 2018

According to police, Ziccardi told the Secret Service that she was armed with a knife and a gun and was threatening to harm herself, police and former President Donald Trump.

Rocky River Police Chief George Lichman updated reporters in a briefing Monday.

Following that call, officers responded to the woman’s apartment when she entered the hallway armed with a butcher knife and charged at the officers.

One officer deployed a TASER and another officer fired his duty weapon, police say.

Two shots were fired. One hit the woman.

“From what I’ve seen, I’m confident that they reacted correctly,” Chief Lichman said.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FOyIO_0cpvkDfy00
    FOX 8 photo
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Wt22u_0cpvkDfy00
    FOX 8 Photo
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05uf3s_0cpvkDfy00
    FOX 8 Photo
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LjW8M_0cpvkDfy00
    FOX 8 Photo
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JdRNB_0cpvkDfy00
    FOX 8 Photo
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FlNY9_0cpvkDfy00
    FOX 8 Photo
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fUeub_0cpvkDfy00
    FOX 8 Photo

Police say officers began first aid until EMS arrived on the scene.

Ziccardi had surgery Monday morning and is being treated at the hospital.

There is no word on her condition.

Charges are pending.

No officers were hurt.

“Unfortunately, this is what the job calls for,” Executive Director of the Ohio Patrolmen’s Benevolent Association Tom Austin told FOX 8. “It’s a Sunday night in a suburban community and anything could happen.”

“It’s a tough job.”

Three Rocky River police officers are on temporary administrative leave as is standard and in accordance with department policy.

The officer who fired his gun has been with the Rocky River police force for 11 years.

Multiple teens shot at memorial event in Akron

The officers involved have not been identified.

According to the police chief, Ziccardi was arrested in 2018.

Lichman says she rammed her car into multiple police vehicles.

Rocky River police plan to release body camera video of the incident Monday afternoon.

Stay with FOX 8 for more as this story develops.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Akron, OH
City
Rocky River, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Rocky River, OH
Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Wjw#The Secret Service#Ems#The Ohio Patrolmen#Fox 8
WKBN

WKBN

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy