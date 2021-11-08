Bomb Threats Reported At 4 Ivy League Universities Over The Weekend
PROVIDENCE (CBS) – Bomb threats were made at several Ivy League schools over the weekend.
Evacuations were ordered at Brown, Cornell and Columbia universities Sunday.
Those came two days after a similar threat was reported at Yale University.
Brown evacuated several buildings near the college green in Providence Sunday, but later gave the all-clear.
None of the threats were deemed credible.
Investigators have not tracked down the source of the threats yet.
Comments / 1