There are several sectors that are seeing a notable surge in investor interest. Electric cars and materials related to EV batteries are both hot. Companies that are set to benefit from the coming government spending on infrastructure are popular. However, one of the most compelling sectors continues to be semiconductors. With a seemingly endless global shortage of chips, semiconductor stocks are a great way to pad your portfolio with companies that have the “problem” of a bottomless demand for their products. A demand that is reaching a fevered pitch as the holiday season approaches.

STOCKS ・ 19 HOURS AGO