Magma-Hot Must-See Artists at the Volcano Stage | Seismic Dance Event 4.0

Here are our top picks among live music options in the Austin area for Nov. 11-17. Cindy Walker tribute at ABGB. Shows at this popular pizza joint and brewpub usually are free, but the $50 admission price ($100 VIP) for this special event is for a good cause: the SIMS Foundation, which provides mental health services for local musicians and industry professionals. Walker, one of the 20th century’s greatest songwriters, wrote dozens of songs for Western swing legend Bob Wills, as well as tunes recorded by the likes of Bing Crosby, Ernest Tubb and Ray Charles, who had a massive hit with her ballad “You Don’t Know Me.” Guitarist Sophia Johnson and bassist Georgia Parker ringlead a “Women of Western Swing” outfit (along with Katy Rose Cox, Rose Sinclair and Karen Biller) backing more than a dozen guest performers, including Brennen Leigh, Jake Penrod, Roger Wallace and Asleep at the Wheel’s Katie Shore. 7 p.m. theabgb.com. — P.B.
