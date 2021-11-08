Magma-Hot Must-See Artists at the Volcano Stage | Seismic Dance Event 4.0

Julia Paiano (jupaiano@ursinus.edu) After a couple of inactive years, due to the pandemic and remote learning, the Seismic Step Team is back in full force and ready to show the campus what they are made of. The team has about ten steppers and an executive board, with more students showing interest in stepping each day. For background, stepping was first performed by Black fraternities and sororities, commonly known as the Divine Nine, as a form of dance that uses the body to create percussive movements. The body is used in a form similar to an instrument to create a variety of sounds through movements such as claps, snaps, steps, and words that all come together in formation of a dance.

THEATER & DANCE ・ 7 DAYS AGO