NBA

New Orleans Pelicans vs Dallas Mavericks 11/8/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

 7 days ago

The New Orleans Pelicans (1-9) will take on the Dallas Mavericks (6-3) in the NBA Western Conference Southwest Division competition at American Airlines Center in Dallas on Monday, November 8, 2021, at 8:30 PM ET. New Orleans will still be playing without their key player PF Zion Williamson and...

975thefanatic.com

The Seth Curry Trade Was Absolute Highway Robbery

The Philadelphia 76ers have not exactly had the perfect history when it comes to roster moves. In recent memory, there are very few trades that have worked out exceptionally well for the team. In fairness, a lot of the moves prior to 2016 were for the sole purpose of compiling draft capital, but even since 2000, the Sixers had the Dikembe Mutombo trade, the Kings pick swap in 2017, and not much else. Enter Daryl Morey as President of Basketball Operations. Morey was hired by the team exactly a year ago yesterday, and the fruits of one of his early roster decisions have never been riper than they were last night on the anniversary of his hiring (remember, last year’s season started late because of COVID). Just 14 days after taking over in Philly, Daryl Morey completed a draft day trade sending Josh Richardson and the 36th overall pick in the 2020 draft to the Dallas Mavericks for Seth Curry. At the time, it was a semi-exciting move that brought in a shooter whose brother’s name carried more weight than his. Now, almost a year later, it looks like one of the biggest fleeces in the past decade of NBA trades.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Ben Simmons confronts Joel Embiid, Doc Rivers after Sixers practice blow-up

The Ben Simmons saga with the Philadelphia 76ers has entered a new chapter in what feels like an endless novel rivaling Game of Thrones at this point. In the latest twist in the tale, Ben Simmons had a meeting with Doc Rivers, Joel Embiid, and the rest of the Sixers after the highly-publicized practice feud that resulted in Simmons getting sent home.
NBA
The Spun

Celtics Are Reportedly Interested In Blockbuster Trade

The Boston Celtics are reportedly interested in a major NBA trade, according to The Athletic. The Philadelphia 76ers continue to hold onto Ben Simmons, though the former No. 1 overall NBA Draft pick has yet to suit up in a game this season. Simmons is reportedly not mentally ready to...
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Marvin Bagley refused to check into game on Sunday

Sean Cunningham: Multiple sources told me that Marvin Bagley III refused to check into Sunday’s game when Luke Walton called upon him in the second half vs. the Suns. I didn’t report it, wanting to first talk to the Kings coach. Walton said he & Marvin are in communication and has to be ready pic.twitter.com/m3E6JxaeVk.
NBA
The Spun

Report: NBA Coach Might Be On Verge Of Getting Fired

There are a number of NBA teams struggling through the first quarter of the 2021-22 season. But one team’s struggles could see their head coach as the first one axed if they don’t turn it around. According to NBA insiders Shams Charania and Sam Amick, Sacramento Kings head coach Luke...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Brian Windhorst Says Pelicans Fans Must Feel 'Sick To Their Stomach'

On paper, the New Orleans Pelicans have a lot to be excited about, They've got two young stars in Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram, and a renowned front-office tactician in David Griffin who is running the show from behind the scenes. Sadly, this season has been anything but high-flying for...
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Former NBA champion makes television history

A former player has gone from the top of the NBA to the top of the airwaves. Ex-Cleveland Cavaliers swingman Iman Shumpert qualified for the finale of ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars” on Monday. Shams Charania of The Athletic notes that Shumpert becomes the first ever former NBA player to do so.
NBA
tonyspicks.com

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Memphis Grizzlies 11/8/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The FedExForum in Memphis will host on Monday, November 8 at 8:00 p.m. ET the battle between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Memphis Grizzlies are 5-4 and in second place in the Southwest Standings, trailing the Dallas Mavericks by one full game. The Minnesota Timberwolves are 3-5, placing them fourth in the Northwest Division.
NBA
tonyspicks.com

Charlotte Hornets vs Los Angeles Lakers 11/8/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Los Angeles Lakers are hosting the Charlotte Hornets at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Monday, November 8, 2021, at 22:30 ET in this matchup between two teams with identical records so far this season. The Lakers have back-to-back losses and the Hornets are 1-4 in their previous...
NBA
tonyspicks.com

New York Knicks vs Philadelphia 76ers 11/8/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The New York Knicks are on the road to take on the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday night, November 8, 2021, at Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA. This will be the 2nd time in the 2021-22 NBA season of a back-to-back for New York after being outscored by 15 points during the 3rd quarter of a 126-109 home loss against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
NBA

