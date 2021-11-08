CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bengals winners and losers after blowout loss to Browns in Week 9

By Chris Roling
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
The Cincinnati Bengals flopped hard in Week 9, taking a 41-16 loss to the Cleveland Browns.

That makes it two games in a row the team has put in a miserable performance before the bye, which technically classifies the entire team with downward-trending stock because before the two-game skid, the AFC was wide open.

Alas, here’s a look at winners and losers from the debacle.

Winner: Joe Mixon

Cincinnati Bengals’ Joe Mixon (28) runs in for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game, against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)

Don’t say Mixon wasn’t out there giving it everything he had. He was running hard on his limited chances, gaining 64 yards on 13 attempts (4.9 per-carry average) with two touchdowns. He also had five catches for 46 yards through the air. This, behind a not-so-great offensive line, to put it nicely.

Loser: Offensive line

Nov 7, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws a pass against the Cleveland Browns in the first half at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Let’s just bunch them all together for the sake of everyone’s sanity. Jonah Williams routinely got whipped on the left edge by Myles Garrett and others. Quinton Spain notably derailed a drive by getting beat. The right side was a mess, too. Burrow was on his back for most of the day as the line looked like its 2020 form. Worst of all, Cleveland hardly brought pressure all game yet still made it happen.

Winner: New arrivals

Aug 21, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Houston Texans defensive back Vernon Hargreaves III (26) on the sidelines during the game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

With the way borderline backups like Eli Apple and others played on Sunday, recent waiver claims like Tre Flowers and Vernon Hargreaves III could see plenty of playing time in upcoming weeks. The defense needs not just a spark, but a way to attempt to cover up a weak point like Apple.

Loser: Joe Burrow

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) reacts after a Bengals touchdown by Joe Mixon during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

If he gets all the praise for good games, it’s time to point out the bad. Both of Burrow’s interceptions were on badly-placed throws and iffy decisions. One of those went back for a touchdown. He’s locking on to Ja’Marr Chase a bit too often, to the point Tyler Boyd only had one target entering the fourth quarter. The line is bad and the coaching pretty much the same, but he’s got to be better (and has been before this).

TE C.J. Uzomah

Cleveland Browns At Cincinnati Bengals Week 9

Uzomah’s workload continues to remain consistent, which is pretty surprising. He finished the day with five targets, tied for third on the team. He’s so in the gameplan now he got more work than Tyler Boyd (two targets, one catch).

Loser: The coaches

Cleveland Browns At Cincinnati Bengals Week 9

What…was that? Zac Taylor called an ok game with a ok gameplan going into things. But when adversity hit and they had to go off-script he couldn’t adjust.

And Lou Anarumo’s defense was 2019 and 2020 levels of bad. Missing tackles all over the place, inability to get off blocks, letting up big plays, all of it. Anarumo can’t go out there and make the tackles himself, but he’s been thoroughly outcoached the last two weeks. The unit that had an identity as a swarming, vicious one laid all the way down on Sunday.

