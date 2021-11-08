CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

New York Knicks vs Philadelphia 76ers 11/8/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The New York Knicks are on the road to take on the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday night, November 8, 2021, at Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA. This will be the 2nd time in the 2021-22 NBA season of a back-to-back for New York after being outscored by 15 points during the...

firstsportz.com

Watch: Michael Jordan gets frustrated after Kelly Oubre Jr makes wrong decision in Hornets vs Knicks

It would be safe to say that Charlotte Hornets owner, Michael Jordan could have been even more angry with Kelly Oubre Jr after the latter’s decision making could have cost the team a huge loss against New York Knicks. Now to those who are not aware why the owner of the Charlotte Hornets was angry at Oubre, the 25-years-old decided to take matters in his own hand with precious little time remaining to see off the game.
NBA
chatsports.com

New York Knicks vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, and Algorithm Picks from the SportsGrid Betting Model

New York Knicks, Milwaukee Bucks, Indiana Pacers, National Basketball Association, Fiserv Forum, Atlanta Hawks, Dan Abrams, Toronto Raptors, Jrue Holiday. Knicks (5-3) vs. Bucks (4-4) Date: Friday, November 5. Time: 7:30 PM ET. Venue: Fiserv Forum. TV Coverage: ESPN. NEW YORK KNICKS VS. MILWAUKEE BUCKS MONEYLINE, SPREAD, TOTAL, AND ODDS.
NBA
975thefanatic.com

The Seth Curry Trade Was Absolute Highway Robbery

The Philadelphia 76ers have not exactly had the perfect history when it comes to roster moves. In recent memory, there are very few trades that have worked out exceptionally well for the team. In fairness, a lot of the moves prior to 2016 were for the sole purpose of compiling draft capital, but even since 2000, the Sixers had the Dikembe Mutombo trade, the Kings pick swap in 2017, and not much else. Enter Daryl Morey as President of Basketball Operations. Morey was hired by the team exactly a year ago yesterday, and the fruits of one of his early roster decisions have never been riper than they were last night on the anniversary of his hiring (remember, last year’s season started late because of COVID). Just 14 days after taking over in Philly, Daryl Morey completed a draft day trade sending Josh Richardson and the 36th overall pick in the 2020 draft to the Dallas Mavericks for Seth Curry. At the time, it was a semi-exciting move that brought in a shooter whose brother’s name carried more weight than his. Now, almost a year later, it looks like one of the biggest fleeces in the past decade of NBA trades.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Ben Simmons confronts Joel Embiid, Doc Rivers after Sixers practice blow-up

The Ben Simmons saga with the Philadelphia 76ers has entered a new chapter in what feels like an endless novel rivaling Game of Thrones at this point. In the latest twist in the tale, Ben Simmons had a meeting with Doc Rivers, Joel Embiid, and the rest of the Sixers after the highly-publicized practice feud that resulted in Simmons getting sent home.
NBA
The Spun

Celtics Are Reportedly Interested In Blockbuster Trade

The Boston Celtics are reportedly interested in a major NBA trade, according to The Athletic. The Philadelphia 76ers continue to hold onto Ben Simmons, though the former No. 1 overall NBA Draft pick has yet to suit up in a game this season. Simmons is reportedly not mentally ready to...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

The Blockbuster Trade That Could Save The Boston Celtics And Free Damian Lillard

Two teams that receive a ton of interest on a weekly basis are the Boston Celtics and Portland Trail Blazers. The Celtics are one of the most storied franchises in American sports, having some of the greatest teams come together in Boston including the Bill Russell-led squads that won multiple championships. But the last time the franchise won a title was in 2008, meaning 13 empty seasons have passed.
NBA

