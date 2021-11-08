CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

How US rules on international travel are changing

By Tali Arbel/Associated Press, Nexstar Media Wire
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=106pyF_0cpveKmd00

(AP) — More than a year and a half after COVID-19 concerns prompted the U.S. to close its borders to international travelers from countries including Brazil, China, India, South Africa, the United Kingdom and much of Europe, restrictions are shifting to focus on vaccine status.

Beginning Monday, bans on travel from specific countries are over. The U.S. will allow in international travelers, but they must be vaccinated — with a few exceptions.

Ted Cruz says Big Bird getting COVID-19 vaccine is ‘government propaganda’

The U.S. is also reopening the land borders with Canada and Mexico for vaccinated people. Most trips from Canada and Mexico to the U.S. are by land rather than air.

Here are some questions and answers about the changes:

WHY ARE THESE CHANGES HAPPENING?

The goal is to restore more normal travel while limiting the spread of COVID-19, the government says. The travel industry and European allies have pushed for an end to country-specific bans. Americans have been allowed to fly to Europe for months, and Europeans have been pushing the U.S. to change its policies.

In 2019, before the pandemic, about one-fifth of the roughly 79 million visitors to the U.S. came from Europe.

WHAT ARE THE MAIN REQUIREMENTS?

All adult foreign nationals traveling to the U.S. must be fully vaccinated before boarding their flight. Like before, travelers will still have to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of departure to the U.S.

EVERYONE NEEDS TO BE VACCINATED?

Yes, with some exceptions. Children under 18 don’t need to be vaccinated but they do need to take a COVID test. Kids 2 and younger are exempt from testing requirements.

WHAT ABOUT ADULTS WHO AREN’T VACCINATED?

Since half the world remains unvaccinated, and vaccine distribution has been so skewed to rich countries, the Biden administration is leaving a loophole for people who live in countries where vaccines are scarce. That list includes about 50 countries where fewer than 10% of people have been vaccinated. Travelers from those countries will need permission from the U.S. government to come, and it can’t be just for tourism or business travel.

‘Growing safety issue’: FDA issues warning about hand sanitizers

The U.S. government says it will permit unvaccinated international visitors to enter the country if there is a humanitarian or emergency reason, such as an emergency medical evacuation. Those exceptions will be applied “extremely narrowly” and require approval from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There could also be a medical exception, with documentation from a doctor.

WHAT WILL AMERICANS HAVE TO DO?

Americans who are unvaccinated have to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test within one day of international travel. If you’re vaccinated, you need to take a test within three days of your departure, for both Americans and citizens of other countries. This does not apply to flights within the U.S.

WHO IS GOING TO ENFORCE THE VACCINE RULES?

That’s up to airlines. They will have to verify vaccine records and match them against ID, and if they don’t, they could face fines of up to nearly $35,000 per violation. Airlines will also collect information about passengers for contact tracing efforts. There will be CDC workers spot-checking travelers for compliance in the U.S.

New COVID-19 pill cut hospital, death risk by 90%
WHICH VACCINES WILL LET YOU IN?

Most but not all of them. Any COVID-19 vaccine approved for emergency use by the World Health Organization, which include the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines used in the U.S. as well as most used overseas, such as AstraZeneca and China’s Sinovac. Not currently allowed is Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine, which is authorized in 70 countries. The WHO is reviewing Sputnik but hasn’t approved it.

WHAT IF YOU DRIVE IN FROM MEXICO OR CANADA, OR TAKE A FERRY?

The land borders have only been open for “essential” travel. Now, anyone can come, if they’re vaccinated against COVID. Be prepared to show proof of the shot to Customs and Border Protection agents. Children are exempt from the requirement.

HOW WILL THIS AFFECT TRAVEL?

While the administration is characterizing this as a reopening, some people who were technically allowed to fly to the U.S. earlier in the pandemic are now blocked because of their vaccination status. Other roadblocks to normal travel resuming are big delays in issuing U.S. visas, which people in most countries need to visit the U.S. for business and tourism, and restrictions in other countries that make travel difficult.

Even though people coming from China will now be allowed into the U.S., for example, not many are expected to travel because of restrictions at home. Before the pandemic, Chinese tourists were a lucrative market for the U.S. travel industry.

Industry experts do expect a big influx in people flying from Europe, and hope that a broader recovery in travel follows as more people globally get vaccinated, U.S. visa processing speeds up, other countries lift their own restrictions and people feel less scared about getting COVID because of travel.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

When do I need to renew my passport? The post-Brexit rules

Since Brexit, the rules on passport validity for British visitors to the European Union have tightened. But the UK government tells travellers the regulations are worse than they actually are.After requests from The Independent, the Home Office has taken down its defective post-Brexit passport checker.But the government continues to publish inaccurate information about the validity of British travel documents in the European Union.These are the key questions and answers based on European Union rules, not the UK government’s interpretation of them. What’s changed?While the UK was in the European Union, British passports were valid up to and including their expiry...
LIFESTYLE
WFTV

US reopens to international travel, allows happy reunions

SAN DIEGO — (AP) — Parents held children born while they were stuck abroad. Long-separated couples kissed, and grandparents embraced grandchildren who had doubled in age. The U.S. fully reopened to many vaccinated international travelers Monday, allowing families and friends to reunite for the first time since the coronavirus emerged and offering a boost to the travel industry decimated by the pandemic. The restrictions closed the U.S. to millions of people for 20 months.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Travel#Cdc#Ap#Big Bird#Americans#Europeans#Covid
The Independent

Back to the US: How new rules for British visitors will work after travel ban lifts next month

Six hundred days after a presidential proclamation from Donald Trump closed off the US to British visitors, the ban on arrivals from the UK will be lifted from 8 November – for fully vaccinated travellers only.President Joe Biden said: “I have determined that it is in the interests of the United States to move away from the country-by-country restrictions previously applied during the Covid-19 pandemic and to adopt an air travel policy that relies primarily on vaccination to advance the safe resumption of international air travel to the United States.”Here’s everything you need to know about the new system....
TRAVEL
Washington Post

The U.S. and China Must Consign Trump’s Trade Deal to History

There’s an old joke about a traveler asking for directions on a country road. “If I was going there,” the local guide eventually concludes, “I wouldn’t start from here.” That’s the situation President Joe Biden faces in working out how to re-establish a dialogue on trade with China’s President Xi Jinping in their virtual summit scheduled for Monday night.
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

Top US trade officials visit Japan, agree to start tariff talks

Japanese and US officials held top-level trade talks in Tokyo on Monday after Washington said it was ready to discuss reducing steel and aluminium tariffs imposed under former president Donald Trump. Washington said Friday it was ready to discuss reducing the tariffs of 25 percent on steel and 10 percent on aluminium that were imposed by the Trump administration in 2018 on several economies, including the European Union and Japan.
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Business Travel
Country
Brazil
Country
China
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel Restrictions
NewsBreak
International Travel
News Break
Politics
Country
India
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
AstraZeneca
FOX40

US urged to help more people escape Taliban-led Afghanistan

WASHINGTON (AP) — A coalition of organizations working to evacuate people who could be targeted by the Taliban rulers in Afghanistan appealed Monday for more assistance from the U.S. government and other nations as conditions deteriorate in the country. Members of the AfghanEvac Coalition met in a video call with Secretary of State Antony Blinken […]
U.S. POLITICS
Best Life

If You Got This Vaccine, You're Barred From Entering the U.S., Starting Today

Millions of people are now being allowed to enter the U.S. for the first time in nearly 18 months. In mid-October, the White House announced that it would soon be opening up the country's borders to fully vaccinated travelers, after having prohibited most non-U.S. citizens from 33 countries during the thick of the pandemic. As of Nov. 8, travelers from dozens of countries can enter the U.S. if they show proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test taken within three days of travel, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). But not all fully vaccinated travelers are being permitted under the administration's new guidelines.
PHARMACEUTICALS
deseret.com

The U.S. made a big mistake when it comes to COVID-19, expert says

The United States government might have made a huge misstep when it comes to the pandemic, Dr. Scott Gottlieb said over the weekend. Gottlieb said on CBS’s “Face the Nation” that the government has done a poor job with its messaging about the coronavirus booster shot. “I think the confusing...
U.S. POLITICS
theeastcountygazette.com

CDC Reveals No One With Natural Immunity Transmitting COVID-19 Virus

The CDC states it has no history of generally immune people spreading the infection that causes the Corona Virus. The national health organization was asked throughout the fall by an advocate on the part of the Informed Consent Action Network for records “showing any documented evidence of a person who: never got a COVID-19 vaccine and was affected with Coronavirus once, improved, and then later became influenced again; and transferred SARS-CoV-2 to a different person when influenced.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
Axios

Biden's new border problem: Nations won't take back migrants

Migrants fleeing countries that refuse to take them back are driving new backlogs in the U.S. immigration system — and White House and Homeland Security officials worry this poses a growing obstacle to balancing humanitarian and national security concerns. Driving the news: U.S. officials at the southern border have come...
IMMIGRATION
Newsweek

'Terrorists' at the Border? To Please Donald Trump, Homeland Security Tweaked Reports

In this daily series, Newsweek explores the steps that led to the January 6 Capitol Riot. Continual role-changes and chaos at the Department of Homeland Security essentially destroyed the department's ability to secure the homeland. On November 15, for example, Chad Wolf was stripped of power. A federal judge in New York City ruled that Wolf was unlawfully serving as the Acting Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, violating the rules of succession and the Vacancies Reform Act. His orders, therefore, the judge said, particularly those relating to the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, were "not an exercise of legal authority," nullifying the Trump administration's suspension of the program.
POTUS
The Independent

Ryanair passenger forced to spend night at airport in thunderstorm for not having Covid test she did not need

Two Ryanair passengers were forced to spend the night outside Rome’s Ciampino airport after the airline refused to allow them access to their flight home.Becky MacInnes-Clark and her partner Kurt Finch, from Suffolk, were booked on the Thursday evening Ryanair flight from the Italian capital to London Stansted.Ms MacInnes-Clark, who had a valid passenger locator form and was fully vaccinated, said that a Ryanair ground staff representative insisted that she needed a negative Covid test taken in the previous 48 hours before travelling back to the UK.This requirement was dropped by the UK government in October for passengers who have been...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
872K+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy