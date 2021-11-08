CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Czech parties sign agreement to form centre-right government

By Syndicated Content
mymixfm.com
 7 days ago

PRAGUE (Reuters) – Five Czech parties signed a pact on Monday to form a new centre-right coalition government following their strong showing in last month’s vote, a major step towards replacing the outgoing administration of Prime Minister Andrej Babis. The parties – ranging from the mildly eurosceptic Civic Democrats...

mymixfm.com

Reuters

Next Czech government will not adopt euro, main coalition party says

PRAGUE, Nov 2 (Reuters) - The next Czech government will not adopt the euro, the man tipped to be the finance minister in the new centre-right coalition said on Tuesday. Although the five parties forming coalition are generally in favour of the eventual adoption of the euro, it has not been high on their agenda for the next four-year term.
POLITICS
neworleanssun.com

New Czech Government To 'Review' Relations With Russia

Five Czech parties have signed a power-sharing deal to form a coalition government following the country's parliamentary elections last month, vowing to anchor foreign policy to the European Union and NATO, while putting relations with Russia and China 'under review.'. Petr Fiala, 57, of the Civic Democratic Party is slated...
POLITICS
The Guardian

Czech parties agree coalition deal as president remains in hospital

Czech centrist and centre-right parties reached an agreement on forming a majority coalition government and its key agenda, the chairman of the strongest party in the new coalition said. The five-party coalition faces elevated inflation, mounting debt, an economy curbed by a global shortage of semiconductors and surging energy prices,...
BUSINESS
Person
Robert Muller
Person
Petr Fiala
New York Post

Hundreds of UK troops reportedly ready to deploy at Ukraine border

Hundreds of British special force troops are ready to deploy to the Ukranian border at a moment’s notice, amid rising tensions and fears of a possible Russian invasion in the region, according to reports. The UK’s Special Air Service and Parachute Regiment are prepared to enter the region with medics,...
MILITARY
newschain

Power-sharing deal paves way for new Czech government

The Czech Republic gained a new government after two party coalitions that garnered a sizeable chunk of votes in the country’s parliamentary election last month signed a power-sharing deal. A three-party, liberal-conservative coalition dubbed Together, composed of the Civic Democratic Party, Christian Democrats and the Top 09 party, led the...
POLITICS
mining.com

Poland and Czech Republic close to agreement on Turow mine, says minister

One more meeting could be enough to reach an agreement between Poland and the Czech Republic on the Turow lignite mine, the Polish climate minister said on Wednesday, in what would resolve the most serious spat between the two countries in decades. The European Union’s top court has told Poland...
INDUSTRY
US News and World Report

Czech President Taps Opposition Leader for Government Talks

PRAGUE (Reuters) -Czech President Milos Zeman has asked opposition leader Petr Fiala to lead talks on forming a new government, the presidential office said on Tuesday, a next step in a handover of power to centre-right parties. Fiala leads a coalition of five parties which together won the majority of...
POLITICS
KEYT

Czech PM, government formally resign after election defeat

PRAGUE (AP) — Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis and his government have resigned in a formal step required by the Constitution following last month’s parliamentary election. Babis says he has sent the resignation letter to President Milos Zeman. Zeman is expected to ask Babis to stay in office until a new government is appointed. A coalition of five parties that has a majority after last month’s election has signed a deal to rule together. The new partnership will hold 108 seats in the the 200-seat lower house of Parliament. It’s candidate for the new prime minister, Petr Fiala, has been asked by Zeman to form a new government.
POLITICS
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
mymixfm.com

Unvaccinated should reflect on their duty to society, Merkel says

BERLIN (Reuters) – People who are still not vaccinated as the fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic takes hold in Germany must understand they have a duty to the rest of society to protect others, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday. Merkel, speaking at the invitation of New Zealand Prime...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Shore News Network

Nine Ethiopian groups to form anti-government alliance

NAIROBI (Reuters) -Nine anti-government factions are forming an alliance to push for a political transition in Ethiopia, two of the groups said on Friday, piling more pressure on Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed as rebel forces advance towards the capital. Several of the factions have armed fighters, although it was not...
POLITICS
mymixfm.com

Putin says NATO drills in Black Sea are serious challenge for Moscow

MOSCOW (Reuters) – President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday that unscheduled NATO drills in the Black Sea posed a serious challenge for Moscow and that Russia had nothing to do with the crisis on close ally Belarus’s border with the European Union. In comments published on the Kremlin’s website, Putin...
POLITICS
mymixfm.com

Democracy at risk in Balkans, divisions growing, Croatia warns

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Democracy is at risk in the Balkan countries seeking to join the European Union, while Bosnia is a particular concern, Croatia’s foreign minister said on Monday as EU foreign ministers gathered to discuss the region. “The situation in the Western Balkans is getting worse, divisions are deepening...
POLITICS
mymixfm.com

EU foreign ministers give green light for new sanctions on Belarus

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – European Union foreign ministers reached agreement on Monday on a fifth round of sanctions in the Belarus migrant crisis, the bloc’s top diplomat Josep Borrell said. The measures will affect individuals and companies and be finalised in the coming days, Borrell told reporters in Brussels after meeting...
POLITICS
AFP

Surprise election win could end Bulgaria's long political deadlock

Hopes were rising in Bulgaria Monday that a government can finally be formed, after the third general election in a year produced a surprise winner. With over 93 percent of the ballots counted from Sunday's elections, the centrist We Continue the Change (PP) formation, founded in September by two Harvard-educated former entrepreneurs, was set for a surprise win with 25.46 percent of the votes. "I hope that they will be reasonable enough to form a government... These are the third elections in a year which is too much already," graphic designer Lyuba Yanchuleva, 67, told AFP while walking her dog in Sofia on Monday morning. A series of scandals about misuse of taxpayers money relegated the conservative GERB party of three-time premier Boyko Borisov to second place with some 22.78 percent.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Liz Truss calls on Putin to intervene in Belarus migrant crisis

The UK foreign secretary has called on Vladimir Putin to intervene in the “shameful manufactured migrant crisis” at the border of Belarus and Poland. Writing in the Sunday Telegraph, Liz Truss insisted the UK “will not look away” as she urged Russia to take “clear responsibility” to end the dispute involving thousands of migrants and Polish troops. “Russia has a clear responsibility here. It must press the Belarusian authorities to end the crisis and enter into dialogue,” Ms Truss wrote. It comes as Mr Putin warned Belarus over its threats to disrupt gas supplies to the EU amid the migrant...
POLITICS

