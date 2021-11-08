CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
European shares struggle for direction after record run

By Reuters
 8 days ago
(Reuters) – European stocks hit pause on Monday after a record run as investors treaded cautiously ahead of U.S. inflation data, while a clutch of disappointing earnings countered the impact of a rise in oil stocks. The pan-European STOXX 600 slipped 0.04% after hitting intra-day record highs on Friday....

