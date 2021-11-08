Rogers Communications says it will not appeal court decision favouring Edward Rogers

Damian Williams, the United State Attorney for the Southern District of New York, announced today that JEFFREY HASTINGS, the former Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Directors of SAExploration Holdings, Inc. (“SAEX” or the “Company”), a publicly traded seismic data company based in Houston, Texas, was sentenced today in Manhattan federal court to three years in prison for his role in a scheme to fraudulently and materially inflate the publicly reported revenue of SAEX by tens of millions of dollars, in 2015 and 2016, and also for misappropriating millions of dollars from the Company. On August 13, 2021 HASTINGS pled guilty before U.S. District Judge Gregory H. Woods, who imposed today’s sentence.
