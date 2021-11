KENOSHA, Wis. - The trial of Kyle Rittenhouse, accused of shooting and killing two men while injuring a third during Kenosha unrest in August 2020, continued Friday, Nov. 5. During Friday's testimony, family members of the man who owns the car dealership destroyed during the unrest – and where the shootings took place – took the stand. They testified that they did not ask anyone to come and protect the property.

KENOSHA, WI ・ 10 DAYS AGO