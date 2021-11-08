South Africa UHT Milk Market Growth to Surge Owing to Increasing Adoption by End-use Applications

According to the report "Hydrocolloids Market by Type (Gelatin, Xanthan Gum, Carrageenan, LBG, Alginate, Agar, Pectin, Guar Gum, Gum Arabic, MCC, and CMC), Source (Botanical, Microbial, Animal, Seaweed, and Synthetic), Function, Application, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Hydrocolloids Market was valued at USD 9.7 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 13.36 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period. The exponential growth in the natural and clean-label food consumption across the food and beverage industry due to its growing awareness has influenced the use of hydrocolloids. Moreover, this has led to an increase in dependence on natural fibers and gums for functional properties, stability, safety, and quality of food products. According to the American Oil chemist society Journal of 2015, hydrocolloids, apart from imparting textural properties, also enhance the nutritional properties of the food as they contain nearly 60%-90% of dietary fibers.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO