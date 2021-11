Antipsychotic drugs, often known as neuroleptics or tranquilizers, are a kind of drug that is mostly used to treat schizophrenia or bipolar illness. They are used to treat psychosis, which includes hallucinations, delusions, and paranoid thoughts, among other things. Antipsychotic drugs are useful for treating psychosis in a short period of time. These drugs inhibit dopamine receptors in the brain’s dopaminergic pathways, suppressing the action of dopamine, which is connected directly to psychotic episodes. As the incidence of mental disease has increased, so has the use of antipsychotics. According to the National Alliance of Mental Illness, one in every five individuals suffers from mental illness, accounting for 18.5 % of the overall population suffering from mental problems. Long-term usage of these medicines, on the other hand, may cause adverse effects such as metabolic syndrome and involuntary movement disorder, eventually resulting in an increase in death in the elderly population having dementia.

HEALTH ・ 4 DAYS AGO