The Stevia Market to get away with receding hump in the next 10 years

According to IMARC Group latest report titled" Bromine Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026", the market is currently witnessing strong growth. The global Bromine Market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years. Bromine refers to the chemical element found naturally in Earth's crusts and extracted with the help of electrolysis. It is soluble in water and has a deep red color and a pungent odor. Bromine is widely utilized to make organobromine compounds, which find extensive applications in manufacturing halon fire extinguishers that prevent fire breakouts in museums, airports, tanks, etc. Bromine is also widely used in film photography, surface cleaning of printed circuits, disinfecting swimming pools and industrial cooling water, etc.

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 23 HOURS AGO