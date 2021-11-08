CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Tearing Up the Old Partner Track: The Morning Minute

By Zack Needles
Law.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMONEY TO BURN - Big Law has emerged from the throes of the pandemic with a problem everyone has faced at one point or another: What on Earth are we going to do with all this extra money?! As Law.com’s Patrick Smith reports, large firms have been throwing copious amounts of...

www.law.com

Comments / 0

Related
Law.com

The Law Firm Talent Wars Have Devolved Into Unhealthy Competition: The Morning Minute

COMPETITIVE LEDGE - There’s healthy competition and then there’s… whatever the heck the legal industry talent wars have turned into. As Law.com’s Lizzy McLellan writes in this week’s Law.com Barometer newsletter, frenzy and even paranoia are beginning to drive law firms’ moves to attract and retain top talent, resulting in risky maneuvers. Many of these increasingly desperate measures, from extra special bonuses to extravagant counteroffers, are likely to age about as well as guacamole. “Leaders who are too reactive in a quickly changing environment might find themselves paying too much for talent without enough return on investment, especially if that talent finds the grass wasn’t much greener, and leaves,” McLellan writes. Still, all this madness could result in an evolutionary leap for the fittest firms. As McLellan notes, organizations “that grow or rework their business models strategically during this time could come out ahead. Those that find ways to address clients’ needs without just adding more bodies stand to strengthen those relationships and improve their own processes in the meantime.” To receive the Law.com Barometer directly to your inbox each week, click here.
LAW
Law.com

The Conundrum of Firing Your Company's GC: The Morning Minute

FOR WHAT IT’S WORTH - As client demand increases for Big Law’s services, so too does Big Law’s demand for clients’ money. As Law.com’s Dan Packel reports, law firms are looking to push aggressive rate increases in 2022, taking advantage the insanely busy market for M&A work. Firms have not appeared to have many qualms about jacking up rates in both 2020 and 2021 anyway. But industry observers believe there’s still room for more rate growth—even double-digit increases—particularly as firms seek a financial edge that can help them attract and retain top talent. “Industrywide, even though we’ve seen a significant increase in the past year, we’ll continue to see increases driven by significant demand,” said Munger, Tolles & Olson co-managing partner Hailyn Chen. “As much as clients grumble about it, people have continued to see strong realizations.”
BUSINESS
Law.com

Office Return Pressure Could Ratchet Up in the New Year: The Morning Minute

BACK, IN TIME - Iron-willed attorneys and staff who have thus far managed to resist the lure of free snacks may find themselves subject to more forceful attempts by their firm leaders to bring them back to the office in 2022. As Law.com’s Andrew Maloney reports, some legal industry analysts say firms could become more adamant about attendance next year, citing high vaccine uptake, concerns about cultural and development issues, and unforeseen challenges in having different people in and out of the office. “Everybody is telling me, ‘Look, we’re back in the office. Forty percent, or 30%, are back, or whatever it is. But we’re not really putting pressure on anybody until next year,’” said Jim Jones, a senior fellow at the Georgetown Law Center on Ethics and the Legal Profession, adding that firm leaders “are really worried about cultural issues.”
ECONOMY
Law.com

(Very Cautious) Optimism Rises for In-Person Partner Retreats: The Morning Minute

ADVANCING RETREATS - Law firm leaders are most certainly hoping for full in-person partner retreats in 2022. But they also recognize that not having a virtual backup plan is, as noted Big Law expert Jamiroquai might say, virtual insanity. As Law.com’s Patrick Smith reports, the events of last summer have ingrained in firm leaders an important lesson about trying to predict the future: “It is a foolish undertaking,” Akin Gump’s Kim Koopersmith said. Still, optimism over the possibility of bringing everyone together in real life is growing. “We are full speed ahead to do a regular partner retreat in May,” Bob Bodian, managing partner at Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky and Popeo, said. “And we have every expectation that is going to happen.”
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veteran#Major Lindsey Africa
Law.com

Another Big Law Bonus Bonanza Beckons: The Morning Minute

MASK MANDATES AND OTHER MAYHEM - Turns out a global pandemic that alters human life as we know it can create a few sticky wickets. Courts continue to struggle with inconsistent COVID-19 protocols and pushback on reinstituting in-person proceedings, suggesting that even as the Delta variant shows signs of receding in the U.S., getting back to normal—or even proceeding with a new normal—may not be possible any time soon. Our reporters across the country have been tracking these issues throughout the pandemic, including the flare up of a number of new issues in recent weeks. As we explore in the latest Law.com Litigation Trendspotter column, some court systems continue to deal with confusion over mask mandates that have, apparently unbeknownst to some, been in place since summertime. Meanwhile, courts are also facing fallout from litigators who are less-than-eager to give up the efficiency, safety and cost-effectiveness of remote proceedings.
LAW
Law.com

Reed Smith Sets Out Junior Lawyer Salaries Dependent On Hours Billed

Reed Smith’s latest London newly-qualified associates will take home a range of base salaries from £100,000 to £132,500, calculated dependent on hours billed. If NQ lawyers hit their target of 1700 billable hours then they will take home a base rate of £107,500, up from £90,000, a person at the firm said on Monday. That new rate is in line with several U.K. led firms, including Allen & Overy and Linklaters.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
Law.com

In re Words: Use of ‘Unchartered’ Is off the Charts

Allow me to introduce you to one of my new pet peeves. I encountered the following sentences during my work as an editor here at the Law Journal:. Our team has worked tirelessly to support clients through these unchartered waters. There remains unchartered territory in cases that involve bankruptcy, divorce...
LAW
Law.com

Fair Debt Collection Suit Over Disclosure of Consumer Info Removed to Fed Court

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Counsel at Kaufman Dolowich Voluck on Friday removed a lawsuit against Weltman, Weinberg & Reis Co. to Pennsylvania Middle District Court. The suit, filed by Sabatini Freeman on behalf of John Burris, contends that the defendant violated privacy provisions of the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act by disclosing consumer debt information to a third-party mail vendor. The case is 1:21-cv-01923, Burris v. Weltman, Weinberg & Reis, Co., L.P.A.
LAW
Law.com

Lessons from 2021 That Will Help Prepare for 2022

Many firms are projecting that 2021 will be an improvement over 2020’s average revenue growth and PPEP growth, which in January was not the common wisdom. But we have also learned some things in 2021 that should not be forgotten or overlooked in the rush to year-end. As law firms...
MARKETS
Law.com

Teen Retailer rue21 Brings on Ex-Brookstone GC to Lead Legal Department

Stephen Gould was a partner at Cook, Little Rosenblatt & Manson after departing Brookstone last year. rue21, which went through bankruptcy in 2017, is in expansion mode after hiring a new CEO last year. The chain plans to add 15 stores next year. Teen retailer rue21 has hired former Brookstone...
RETAIL
Law.com

In-House Counsel Needs to Be Comfortable Taking Risks—Here’s How

A good general counsel (GC) relays their unique perspective to help resolve business issues and propel a company forward. In working toward this goal, however, many lawyers run into the same roadblock—themselves. A good general counsel (GC) relays their unique perspective to help resolve business issues and propel a company...
ECONOMY
Law.com

Cloud Computing Still Hasn't Won Over Lawyers: 4 Reasons Why They Stay On-Prem

Even a pandemic can’t force some lawyers to embrace cloud-based software. While many industry observers and vendors predicted COVID-19 would deliver the final blow to on-prem preferences as many lawyers worked remotely, old habits are hard to break. According to the American Bar Association’s 2021 Tech Report, 60% of the...
TECHNOLOGY
Law.com

LeClairRyan Founder Calls Bankruptcy Trustee's Conspiracy Claims a 'Fantasy'

Gary LeClair wants out of a $120 million suit brought by the bankruptcy trustee for LeClairRyan. He claims to have personally lost $2 million from the firm's collapse. He details the firm's history of evaluating outsourcing opportunities, prior to a 2018 deal with UnitedLex. LeClairRyan co-founder Gary LeClair continues to...
BUSINESS
Law.com

Keeping Litigation Costs Under Control

With cases coming back to live courtrooms and caseloads rising again, law firms and law departments are again taking a steely-eyed focus on managing litigation costs. Pressured to do more with less, law departments are looking to leverage everything from flexible staffing models to advanced technology to process-oriented approaches to help keep matters under control and improve outcomes. And law firms themselves are focusing on handling cases more efficiently and effectively.
LAW
Law.com

Paul, Weiss’ China Managing Partner to Depart

Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison has confirmed that its China managing partner, Betty Yap, will be leaving the firm. Yap’s departure will leave the firm’s Hong Kong office with no resident partner and eight other counsels and associates.
BUSINESS
Law.com

Potter Anderson Lawyer to Present at HIPAA Privacy and Security Summit

Brady is Potter Anderson’s general counsel and head of the firm’s labor and employment practice. She concentrates her practice in the areas of health law, labor and employment law, and commercial litigation. She regularly advises long-term care providers, physician practices and other health care providers on a variety of issues, including licensing and certification, fraud and abuse laws, medical privacy and confidentiality, and litigation matters.
LAW

Comments / 0

Community Policy