Science

Hundreds of prehistoric tools found along river

BBC
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA site on the banks of an Aberdeenshire river has been found to be a hotspot of prehistoric activity. In just three days earlier this year hundreds of stone tools were uncovered. Archaeologists hope to make more Mesolithic finds this month. They have organised an excavation to uncover more...

Foxfire
7d ago

I have heard that many meth heads have a real knack finding arrowheads and other stone tools . This allegedly due to their hyper- energy and alertness and they are possibly unemployed .

Proud American Life
7d ago

here in Oregon, I found where the Anasazi people disappeared to...you wouldn't believe what I have found.. so cool

