Hundreds of prehistoric tools found along river

The Deer River begins along the slopes of Debar Mountain and winds almost 70 miles before dumping into the St. Regis River at Helena. It’s a little river with a big personality that’s mostly impenetrable above the Deer River Flow – an impoundment created by an almost 300-foot-long dam at the northern end. With views of Debar, Baldface, Furnace, and Orebed Mountains along with fishing opportunities, the flow may be the only part of the river that’s easily accessible, with a DEC hand launch along the Cold Brook Road (See Phil Brown’s Let the Good Times Flow). No public carry exists around the dam for access to the 2.4 miles of flatwater below, though an easy access can be found along the Red Tavern Road.

HELENA, NY ・ 11 DAYS AGO