Harrisburg, PA

Wolf Violates PA Election Law

By Greg Barton
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHARRISBURG (AP) – Gov. Tom Wolf says his mail-in ballot was dropped off by his wife before last Tuesday’s election despite a state law requirement that...

Comments / 7

James Strunk
7d ago

so will there be any consequences? No, not for our governor...hes a liberal they can do whatever they want these days with no consequences

Reply
3
 

