Maryland State

New Redistricting Map Proposed In Maryland

By Greg Barton
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleANNAPOLIS, MD (AP) – A panel on congressional and state legislative redistricting has formally presented new maps for districts to Maryland Gov. Larry...

Danny
7d ago

Stop crossing county lines, delegates need to represent, the county they are in not pieces of others county's two many differences.Don't pass this poor version of a new map. Will also cause a larger expense on your counties local elections boards. Really poor job on this one.

babo
7d ago

why do the politicians get to decide? we the people should be able to make that decision

Stephanie Schaefer
7d ago

so you'd rather go to two states that make less money and don't bring in the same kind of revenue and have all them conspiracy theories racist people living around you by all means y'all can go be a part of those States.

