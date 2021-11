Demand to ship gasoline on Colonial Pipeline has outpaced available space since October, a first in 19 months. The Atlantic Coast has seen higher demand, and imports are low. The spread between offline gasoline prices at the end of Line 1 in Greensboro, North Carolina, and prices at the origin in Houston, Texas, have reached their widest seasonal level in the last three years. In the meantime, Gulf Coast shippers are paying a premium to ship their barrels as soon as possible.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO