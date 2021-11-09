CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

International tourists on flights to US welcomed back to NYC for 1st time in 20 months

By Derick Waller
ABCNY
ABCNY
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00uJLF_0cpvUHqW00

New York City and the U.S. marked a monumental moment in the nation's recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic Monday with the return of international tourists.

JFK Airport led the nation's welcome party with the first flights, and there were emotional moments as families are reunited for the first time in 20 months.

"I've been waiting for this moment for a long time," said Alex Yip, who along with his brother Frank embraced their mother after her Cathay Pacific Flight from Hong Kong.

"She was very happy, and she was so excited to see our family reunion," Alex Yip said.

ALSO READ | 2021 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree coming from Maryland for the 1st time ever

This year's Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree will come from outside the Tri-State area.

Frank's 2-year-old daughter went to China to be with her grandmother right before the pandemic, and she hasn't been home to New York since.

On Monday, she met her baby sister for the first time.

"I didn't expect her to stay there for so long, so right now, she's all grown up," Frank Yip said.

The flight from China was one of the first to arrive at JFK, free from the travel ban Former President Trump enacted in March 2020. It affected most of Europe, China, Brazil, and the UK.

"I haven't seen my sister in two years," said Louise Erebara, of Danbury. "My children have not seen their aunt in two years, and I haven't seen my brother in law. It's just indescribable."

Erebara was reunited with her sister Jill Chambers -- who saw her niece and nephew for the first time in exactly 730 days.

"She was a little girl when I last saw her," Chambers said. "And she's a big girl, an adult now."

Fully vaccinated international tourists can now visit the U.S. with a negative COVID test, like Vanessa Turner's mom, just off a flight from Sao Paulo, Brazil.

"My mother is vaccinated, Visa holder for many years, and today we're able to bring her in," Turner said. "So it's a great feeling. We were really hoping this would happen."

Two rival airlines took off from London's Heathrow Airport simultaneously, as both Virgin Atlantic and British Airways flights headed to Kennedy Airport.

For British Airways, it's the return of their most profitable route, London to New York.

"We keep outlining the economic impact of staying closed and the human impact, so there is a lot of people who haven't been able to visit family in the U.S.," British Airways CEO Sean Doyle said. "They haven't been able to reunite. You know, both countries have huge amounts of foreign direct investment going both ways, and that's going to be impacted by this impasse."

ALSO READ | Travis Scott vows to cover funeral costs of Astroworld Fest victims

RELATED VIDEO: After 8 people were killed in the Astroworld Festival chaos, a question that is still unanswered is why did the concert continue? Our partners at the Houston Chronicle delved into a timeline of events and worked to uncover who knew what.

Phil Drummond was on one of those London flights and couldn't wait to see his sister Bobbie Fernando and her son, Ben, from Staten Island.

"It feels strange, you know?" Feranado said. "We talk on Zoom all the time, so it feels like I only saw him yesterday. And then it also feels like it's been years, you know? It's been far too long. I've never gone this long without seeing my family before. I've lived here for a long time, but I've never gone this long."

It's also the final piece of the puzzle for New York City's struggling tourism industry. Hotels, restaurants, and Broadway shows are all heavily dependent on international tourists.

Experts predict the city's tourism industry won't fully recover until 2025.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker

New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Independent

‘A farce’: Jamaica charter flight leaves UK with four people on board after dozens found to have right to stay

Dozens of Jamaican nationals have been taken off a removal flight in the days and hours before it was due to take off, raising renewed questions around the legality and efficacy of the Home Office’s deportation policy.Campaigners say just four deportees were on board the charter plane, which left Birmingham airport in the early hours of Tuesday morning and is said to have had the capacity to seat 350 people. Around 50 people were originally due to fly.Hours before the flight, activists calling themselves Stop The Plane locked themselves to metal pipes outside Brook House immigration removal centre near Gatwick...
WORLD
Las Vegas Herald

Planes packed as international tourists return to US

Travelers set to travel internationally next week can expect busier airports and border crossings, as the U.S. reopens to foreign visitors from dozens of countries. "It's going to be a bit sloppy at first, I can assure you," Delta CEO Ed Bastian said last week. United Airlines expects more than...
LIFESTYLE
CBS New York

Families Reunited At JFK Airport For 1st Time In Nearly 2 Years, As Vaccinated International Travelers Allowed Back Into U.S.

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — International travel to the U.S. resumed Monday for tourists, as historic restrictions were lifted for those who are fully vaccinated. With these restrictions lifted for the first time in nearly two years, airlines warn travelers to prepare for long lines. Travelers CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge spoke to didn’t mind. They said they would do anything to finally see their loved ones again on American soil. “It was the best day of my life,” Jhuly Soares told Duddridge. Soares was picking up her mother, Maria, at the airport after she landed from Brazil, seeing her for the first time in what she...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KEYT

Israel opens to solo tourists for 1st time since pandemic

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel has begun welcoming individual tourists for the first time since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. Authorities hope the return of solo travelers will breathe new life into the struggling tourism industry. Before the pandemic, the Christmas season saw hundreds of thousands of people visit Bethlehem, the traditional birthplace of Jesus, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. Israel had planned to reopen to tourists last spring but delayed the move amid a spike in cases driven by the highly contagious delta variant. Israel has since rolled out a booster campaign in which nearly half the population has received a third vaccine dose, driving cases back down.
WORLD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Staten Island, NY
State
Maryland State
City
Maryland, NY
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
New York City, NY
Government
TravelPulse

St. Kitts and Nevis Welcomes New US Flight Departures

New flights from American Airlines will accompany the launch St. Kitts and Nevis’ winter travel season. Beginning November 2 American is operating daily flights between Miami International Airport and Robert L. Bradshaw International Airport in St. Kitts through April 2, 2022. American’s service between St. Kitts and Miami will expand...
TRAVEL
SKIFT

More Canadian Airports to Add Back International Flights

Canada is nearly doubling the airports that can receive international flights starting in late November, a welcome sign for country whose tourism industry was crushed by strict pandemic rules. Canada will allow international flights to land at more airports from end-November, officials announced on Tuesday, saying strict vaccination requirements for...
WORLD
simpleflying.com

Argentina Welcomes Over 200 International Flights After Reopening

On November 1, the Argentinian Government opened the border for fully vaccinated international travelers. After more than one year and a half, people have been able to travel back to Argentina, and airlines have quickly restored many flights going into the country. In just the first week, the country received more than 200 international flights.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heathrow Airport#Cathay Pacific Flight#Covid#Visa
10 Tampa Bay

US to reopen travel to international tourists Monday

TAMPA, Fla. — Starting Monday, the U.S. will reopen travel to vaccinated international tourists. This applies to those visiting by land, air, or ferry. In an effort to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, the U.S. banned travel from more than three dozen countries, including China, Iran, much of Europe, the United Kingdom, South Africa, India, and Brasil.
TAMPA, FL
Gothamist.com

Early Addition: Welcome Back, Rich Overseas Tourists!

Follow Gothamist on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and like us on Facebook. You can also get the top stories mailed to you—sign up here. NPR has a thorough look at why climate activists and concerned officials keep talking about capping the global temperature rise to 2.7 degrees Fahrenheit by 2100. (We're currently on track for a 3.6-degree rise.)
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Tourism
News Break
Politics
Country
Brazil
Country
China
Telegraph

America is back! On board the first Virgin Atlantic flight to NYC

It has been – whichever way you dissect the numbers – an awfully long time since British tourists such as myself could fly to America. In fact, it’s been a full 604 days since the US border was closed to non-essential travel from the UK, on March 14 2020. And whether you weigh it in days or months – and it has been nearly 20 of the latter – it has seemed like an eternity for those of us who like to leap the Atlantic for leisure and pleasure. The USA may be the land of the free, the home of the brave, and any other cliché you care to name, but for much of the last two years it has been less familiar friend than distant cousin; an invisible presence across the ocean.
LIFESTYLE
click orlando

First UK flight in 19 months gets welcoming committee

ORLANDO, Fla. – It’s not often that an airline puts an entire welcome team at the arrival area of the airport. But then again, this hasn’t happened since March of 2020—a flight from the U.K. landing at Orlando International Airport. The Virgin Atlantic flight that touched down just before 2:30pm...
ORLANDO, FL
ksl.com

US looks to coax tourists back after long restrictions

CHICAGO — The Biden administration said Monday it is awarding $314 million in grants to 34 states and the District of Columbia to revitalize travel and tourism — two industries hard hit by COVID-19. The funding, part of a broader COVID-19 relief package approved by Congress, comes as the United States on Monday lifted travel restrictions on fully vaccinated foreign nationals flying from 33 countries and from tourists crossing land borders from Mexico and Canada that have been in place starting in early 2020.
U.S. POLITICS
WTOP

International flights come to Dulles as US eases travel restrictions

International flights arrived at Dulles International Airport early Monday morning in Loudoun County, Virginia, just as COVID-19 restrictions on those overseas flights lifted. The move allows passengers to finally take long-awaited trips to a slew of countries including Canada, Mexico and much of Europe. “I was going to go see...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
ABCNY

ABCNY

New York City, NY
74K+
Followers
9K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from New York.

 https://abc7ny.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy