CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

European Court Says Two Polish Judges' Right to Fair Hearing Was Breached

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWARSAW (Reuters) -Two Polish judges' right to a fair hearing was violated after they had job applications blocked, Europe's top human rights court said on Monday, in a ruling that questioned the independence of Poland's judiciary. The decision was the latest blow to Poland in an international row over...

www.usnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Tension mounts as soldiers and migrants mass at Belarus-Poland border, EU accuses Belarus of "hybrid attack"

Poland has stepped up efforts to seal its border with Belarus as Polish and European officials accuse the country of waging a "hybrid attack," encouraging migrants to use the frontier as a gateway into the European Union. Polish authorities say as many as 4,000 migrants have now massed along Belarus' border with Poland hoping to cross — the latest pawns in what the EU considers ' efforts by Belarus to weaponize immigration in its standoff with the bloc.
POLITICS
Asbarez News

Azerbaijan Violated Armenian Captives’ Right to Life, European Court Rules

In two judgments issued on Thursday the European Court of Human Rights ruled that Azerbaijan has violated the rights of two Armenian citizens to life and has obliged the country to pay 40,000 euros in each case. The case of Petrosyan v. Azerbaijan concerns the death of the applicant’s son...
WORLD
94.3 Jack FM

Polish far-right Independence Day march to go ahead despite court ban

WARSAW (Reuters) – Thousands of far-right sympathisers are expected to march through Warsaw on Thursday in an annual Independence Day gathering after Poland’s nationalist rulers helped challenge a court ban on the event. Critics say in lending a hand to the Nov. 11 march, an event marked by occasional violence,...
SOCIETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zbigniew Ziobro
US News and World Report

Russia Deploys Commandos to Belarus as Migrant Crisis, Ukraine Tensions Spark Western Fears

Russia has orchestrated the deployment of special operations troops to the northern border of Belarus to see how sudden surges of migrants to the area are straining neighboring NATO countries' ability to respond, a source familiar with local governments' assessments tells U.S. News – the latest development in Moscow's troubling campaign of destabilization against Europe.
POLITICS
US News and World Report

German Coalition Talks Going 'Very, Very Well' Says Chancellor-In-Waiting Scholz

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany's chancellor-in-waiting Olaf Scholz, who is in talks to form a three-way ruling coalition with the pro-spending Greens and the fiscally more prudent Free Democrats, said on Monday that negotiations were going very well. Speaking at a dinner event organised by the Sueddeutsche Zeitung daily, Scholz declined...
POLITICS
Axios

Biden's new border problem: Nations won't take back migrants

Migrants fleeing countries that refuse to take them back are driving new backlogs in the U.S. immigration system — and White House and Homeland Security officials worry this poses a growing obstacle to balancing humanitarian and national security concerns. Driving the news: U.S. officials at the southern border have come...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Polish#European Court#Reuters#Echr#Eu#Ncj#The Supreme Court
floridapolitics.com

Miami-Dade lawmakers slam Pope, Catholic Church for weak response to Cuba protests

The Cuban people 'have been met with apathy from the highest levels of the Church hierarchy.'. Three members of Congress from Miami-Dade have called out leadership within the Roman Catholic Church for its weak response to human rights protests in Cuba. In a joint letter Friday to Archbishop Christophe Pierre,...
ADVOCACY
AFP

US warns Russia against another 'serious mistake' on Ukraine

The United States on Wednesday warned Russia against making another "serious mistake" on Ukraine as it sought clarity about troop movements near the border. Welcoming Ukraine's foreign minister to Washington, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that the United States was "concerned with reports of the unusual Russian activity near Ukraine." "We don't have clarity into Moscow's intentions, but we do know its playbook," Blinken told a joint news conference. "Our concern is that Russia may make the serious mistake of attempting to rehash what it undertook back in 2014 when it amassed forces along the border, crossed into sovereign Ukrainian territory and did so claiming falsely that it was provoked," he said.
POLITICS
AFP

US journalist detained in Myanmar jailed for 11 years

A Myanmar junta court on Friday sentenced an American journalist to 11 years in prison on charges of unlawful association, incitement against the military and breaching visa rules, his employer and lawyer said -- a ruling slammed by Washington as "unjust". He was sentenced to 11 years for incitement, unlawful association and breaching visa rules, his lawyer Than Zaw Aung told AFP. His client had not decided whether he would appeal, he added.
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Human Rights
Country
Poland
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
Germany
AFP

Iraq to start repatriating citizens in Belarus Thursday: ministry

The Iraqi government said it is organising a repatriation flight on Thursday for its citizens stuck on the Poland-Belarus border on a "voluntary" basis. "Iraq will carry out a first flight for those who wish to return voluntarily on the 18th" of November from Belarus, foreign ministry spokesman Ahmed al-Sahaf told Iraqi television late Sunday. He did not say how many people would take the Minsk-Baghdad flight, but said Iraq had recorded 571 of its citizens stuck on the border who have said they are ready to return "voluntarily". Thousands of migrants from the Middle East, including many from northern Iraq's autonomous Kurdistan region, are camped out on the EU-Belarus border, creating a stand-off between the EU and US on one side and Belarus and its ally Russia on the other.
IMMIGRATION
International Business Times

US Journalist Jailed In Myanmar 'Cared A Lot About Truth': Colleague

An American journalist jailed for 11 years by Myanmar's junta is humble, positive and inspired by George Orwell's writings against authoritarianism, his colleague told AFP, as he faces a second trial for sedition and terrorism. Myanmar has been in turmoil since the military ousted Aung San Suu Kyi's government in...
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

Powers urge Libya to keep poll plan, want mercenaries out

World powers on Friday told Libya to stick to a plan for holding presidential elections on December 24, adding that foreign mercenaries should also leave and allow the country to turn a page in its history. French President Emmanuel Macron hosted leaders and diplomats in Paris for an international conference, declaring that Libya was now as a "crossroads" that would determine its future. The North African country has been mired in civil war since the overthrow of dictator Moamer Kadhafi in a 2011 uprising, with the bloodshed drawing in competing Libyan factions and Islamist groups, as well as regional powers. The presidential vote on December 24 is the core part of a United Nations plan to help restore stability, but the calendar has been under pressure as tensions flare once more between rival camps.
WORLD
The Independent

MPs call on Liz Truss to intervene and stop Saudi Arabia executing academic for ‘contents of his library’

Over a dozen British MPs and peers have urged the UK government to stop Saudi Arabia from sentencing a prominent jailed academic to death, amid pressuring Riyadh to halt capital punishment for non-lethal offences and juvenile crimes. Saudi scholar Hassan Al-Maliki has been behind bars since 2017 on a range of charges including “conducting interviews with Western news outlets”, and “owning books” that were “not authorised” by the Kingdom. The father of nine, who has called for a pluralistic Saudi society and political reform, is currently being tried in Saudi Arabia’s Specialised Criminal court in a case that...
MIDDLE EAST
WLNS

Michigan journalist jailed in Myanmar for nearly 6 months is freed

BANGKOK (AP) — American journalist Danny Fenster, who was recently sentenced to 11 years of hard labor after spending nearly six months in jail in military-ruled Myanmar, was freed and on his way home Monday, a former U.S. diplomat who helped negotiate the release said. Fenster, the managing editor of the online magazine Frontier Myanmar, was […]
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy