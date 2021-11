Yes, Hilary Duff has seen your TikToks recreating her 2007 “With Love” dance. And she's ready to respond. For the unfamiliar, let me back up and give some context: In 2007, Hilary Duff released her single, “With Love,” and like most pop stars, promoted it on every talk show imaginable. In most of the performances, Duff gave us some choreography, including a small combination that has since lit the internet on fire. It's a rather, erm, robotic dance, with Swift doing lots of arm-ography and serving face. People on TikTok are obsessed with it, and they've been recreating it left and right:

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 13 HOURS AGO